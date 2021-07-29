Blackmagic Design Announces New HyperDeck Studio

Blackmagic Design today announced a new family of HyperDeck Studio models that feature better design, upgraded codecs and support for more media types. All models now support record and playback to H.264, ProRes and DNx files, as well as PCM or AAC audio. Plus, all models support SD Cards and UHS-II cards, with the Pro models adding extra SSD support. HyperDeck Studios are available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from $495.

HyperDeck Studio lets customers record broadcast quality video files directly onto SD cards and SSD media. All models now support recording to H.264, Apple ProRes or DNxHD files with either PCM or AAC audio. Plus, the 4K model adds support for H.265 files. For ISO recording, there’s even built-in timecode and reference generators for syncing multiple units. All of these powerful features make the HyperDeck Studio perfect for broadcast, live production or multi screen digital signage.

The new HyperDeck Studio recorders have been totally redesigned with dozens of new features. The advanced models have new broadcast style front panel controls and more connections on the rear panel.

There are four different models of HyperDeck Studio, perfect for all types of work. The 3G-SDI based HD Mini model records and plays H.264, ProRes or DNxHD files onto SD cards, UHS-II cards or external USB disks in SD and HD formats up to 1080p60. The larger HD Plus model adds better transport controls, front panel headphone and speaker, 6G-SDI with fill and key out, SDI monitoring and records H.264 up to 1080p60 or ProRes and DNxHD up to 2160p30. The full rack HD Pro model is the same as the HD Plus model but adds two SSD slots and a machined metal search dial with clutch. The incredibly powerful 4K Pro model records H.264, H.265, ProRes or DNx in SD, HD and Ultra HD in standards up to 2160p60.

HyperDeck Studio features traditional deck style transport controls, including a search dial for jog, shuttle and scroll. The LCD includes monitoring for video, plus audio level meters, selectable between technically accurate VU or PPM ballistics. The combination of familiar VTR style controls with the built in LCD screen makes the HyperDeck Studio incredibly fast to use and very easy to learn.

All HyperDeck Studio models support recording to common SD cards and UHS-II cards so customers don’t need expensive custom media. However, the Pro models also add two SSD slots so customers can use two different types of media. Plus, customers can even record to external USB disks. With H.265, customers can record up to 58 hours in 2160p60 Ultra HD or up to 157 hours of H.264 recording in 1080p59.94 on a 1 TB card. That’s over 6 days of recording in HD using a single 1 TB card.

All HyperDeck Studio models feature dual media slots for non-stop recording. When the recording card becomes full, recording automatically continues onto the next card. That’s perfect when recording long live events because customers can “hot swap” a full card for an empty card while recording continues in the other slot.

HyperDeck supports the most popular codecs in use today. All models include DNx and ProRes file formats. However, all models also include H.264 in quality levels up to full 10 bit 4:2:2 when recording in NTSC, PAL, 720p, 1080p and true 1080i interlaced formats. While the 4K model adds H.265 when recording in Ultra HD. That means customers get tight 60:1 to 285:1 compression ratios for very small files at full broadcast quality. Plus, customers can choose uncompressed PCM audio, or even AAC audio when uploading files to YouTube. All models support both ExFAT and HFS+ disk formats and long duration single file recordings. The Plus and Pro models even support ProRes 4444 allowing fill and key playback.

Depending on the model, HyperDeck Studio features a wide range of video and audio connections such as 3G-SDI, 6G-SDI or 12G-SDI. All models include HDMI for connecting to televisions and projectors. There’s even a dedicated SDI monitoring output on the Pro and Plus models with on screen status. The Pro and Plus models include two SDI outputs so customers can play ProRes 4444 files, allowing simultaneous fill and key output for keying in live production switchers. The 4K model has 10G Ethernet for extremely fast network file copying.

With multi-rate SDI, customers get support for the most popular video standards. SD formats include NTSC and PAL. 720p HD standards include 720p50 and 720p59.94p. 1080i HD interlaced formats include 1080i50 and 1080i59.94. 1080p HD formats include 1080p23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 30, 50, 59.94 and 60p. HyperDeck can even support 1080 PsF formats. On the 4K model, Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60 are supported. Plus, the 4K model supports 2K and 4K DCI rates up to 30p.

For compatibility with a wide range of computer software, HyperDeck Studio features webcam support using the USB connection. The computer is tricked into thinking the HyperDeck is a common webcam, but it’s really a broadcast quality video source. HyperDeck Studio’s USB webcam feature works with any video software including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Skype, or get live streaming with Open Broadcaster, XSplit Broadcaster and more.

Customers will be ready for the latest feature film workflows with support for advanced HDR standards. When recording, the SDI and HDMI inputs will also automatically detect HDR video standards and then tag the files with the correct HDR information. Static metadata PQ and HLG formats are handled according to the ST2084 standard. HyperDeck Studio Plus and Pro models even allow customers to load a 3D LUT into the monitoring output to add looks or to convert film to video gamma.

HyperDeck Studio includes professional multi channel SDI audio for recording up to 16 channels. There’s extra space on the SDI monitoring status overlay, which allows the audio meter display to show the number of channels customers have enabled all at the same time, and the audio meters will show two, four, eight or 16 channels simultaneously. The audio meters are designed to use the correct ballistics, and customers can change between different VU and PPM meter displays in the LCD menu.

Sometimes their media can fill before customers change to a blank card, or if the card is too slow, then customers can get dropped frames while recording. To eliminate this problem, the HyperDeck Studio 4K Pro model can be upgraded to add an M.2 flash disk to use as a record cache. This eliminates any potential speed problem if the user tries to use cheap media or external disks, because the cache will automatically take over and record any content the media was not fast enough to capture. Even if a card fills, recording will continue to use the cache. The cache even lets customers record formats that are too fast for the media, so customers could even record Ultra HD to a slow mechanical USB hard disk.

With a timecode and sync generator built into all models, customers can stack multiple units for digital signage or multi channel recording. Each HyperDeck has dedicated outputs for reference and timecode, direct from the internal sync and timecode generators. The generators “free run” unless reference or timecode is connected to the inputs, and then generators will automatically lock. This means customers can loop from HyperDeck to HyperDeck to create perfectly timed array of recorders.

HyperDeck Studio supports multiple languages so customers don’t need to learn a new language just to use it. Customers get support for English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, German, French, Russian, Italian, Portuguese, Turkish, Polish and Ukrainian languages.

HyperDeck Studio records files that are compatible with virtually all post production software. Plus, if customers record in H.264, customers can upload files from HyperDeck Studio direct to streaming services such as YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Twitter and more. Customers can use popular editing software such as DaVinci Resolve, Apple Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro or Avid Media Composer, because HyperDeck uses the same file formats used in post production. Even VFX software such as Fusion and Adobe After Effects work with the files. Because HyperDeck records to disks formatted on computers, customers can simply mount the disk on any computer and start editing without needing to transcode or convert the files.

When customers need a portable broadcast solution, the HyperDeck Studio HD Mini model includes most features miniaturized into an elegant five-inch wide compact design that’s only one third of a rack unit wide. That means customers can fit three recorders in a single rack unit. Just use the optional Teranex Mini Rack Shelf and customers can mount the three units side by side, then bolt it into a standard equipment rack. Or customers can combine HyperDeck Studio Mini with other modules, such as a Teranex Mini Analog to SDI 12G to convert the input from analog to SDI, all in the same rack which is perfect for archive work. HyperDeck Studio HD Mini looks great when it’s not rack mounted and simply used by itself on a desktop.

“We think the new HyperDeck Studio models will offer customers a much better user experience, along with a more consistent feature set between models,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Even the lowest cost model is extremely powerful, as HyperDeck Studio HD Mini still has reference and timecode generators, H.264, ProRes and DNx recording, dual media slots, recording to USB disks and more. It’s very exciting.”

HyperDeck Studio Features

New elegant design in four different models.

Built-in color LCD with deck status.

Dual media card slots allow non-stop recording.

Records standard H.264/5, ProRes and DNx files.

Supports latest broadcast technology connections.

Choose 3G-SDI, 6G-SDI or 12G-SDI models.

USB looks like a webcam allowing support for all video software.

Advanced HDR support into recorded files.

Professional multi channel digital audio.

Built in timecode and sync generators for ISO recording.

Localized for 11 popular languages.

Supports all popular editing and VFX software.

Compact models only 1/3rd of a rack unit wide.

Availability and Price

HyperDeck Studios are available now From $495, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.