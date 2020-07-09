Blackmagic Announces New Switchers ATEM 2 M/E and ATEM 4 M/E

Blackmagic Design announced the all-new ATEM 2 M/E Advanced Panel ($6,159) and the ATEM 4 M/E Advanced Panel ($18,485), a new family of elegantly designed hardware control panels designed to work with all ATEM switchers. Available now, the ATEM Advanced Panels are large enough, so the user has dedicated controls for the largest ATEM switchers.

ATEM Features include:

Traditional broadcast workflow.

2 M/E model is powerful while remaining portable.

4 M/E model includes all the features for large switchers.

Up to 40 separate input buttons with custom labels and colors.

Transition control for quickly selecting transition styles.

Quickly select wipe styles from the system control LCD’s.

Supports DVE transitions and positioning with joystick.

Includes fader bar for manual control of transitions.

Includes a separate system control LCD for each M/E row.

Supports direct trigger of macros on each select bus.

ATEM Advanced Panels open up the power of their ATEM Constellation because they give customers an enormous amount of control, allowing customers to setup more complex effects. It’s also a nicer way to work because customers have physical broadcast quality buttons, knobs and a t-bar fader so customers can access all features in the switcher, all at the same time.

The 1 M/E model features a single M/E row with 10 input buttons and 1 system control LCD screen. Although it’s a 1 M/E panel, customers can control all M/Es in larger switchers. The input buttons feature user customizable colors and button label LCDs. There’s also a joystick for the DVE and a T‑bar fader.

The 2 M/E model features 2 M/E rows with 20 input buttons and 2 independent system control LCDs for each row. Plus each row can control up to 4 M/Es in larger switchers. Both rows and all input buttons include LCDs for custom labeling. Each row also includes an independent select bus.

The massive 4 M/E model is big enough to perfectly match the features on the ATEM Constellation switcher. It features 4 M/E rows with 40 input buttons per row and 4 independent system control LCDs for each row. This massive panel includes 24 LCD’s for custom labeling of every button on every row.

ATEM Constellation has been designed to give customers the most advanced live switching workflow. Internally, ATEM Constellation has separate program and preview buses that customers can use to quickly and accurately switch sources. ATEM Constellation lets customers see their preview bus selection by using an aux output or on the multi view. Then all customers need to do is make selections on the preview bus of the advanced panel, which will appear on their preview screen, allowing customers to see their source before it goes on air. Then customers can bring the source online by pressing cut or auto. Customers can also switch sources on the program bus if customers need them to go live immediately.

When selecting transition types, a system control LCD screen will display the options for that transition, so customers can change its parameters without navigating through complex menus. It’s all instantly available. That gives customers multiple ways to switch. Customers can even cut directly on the program bus. With ATEM Advanced Panels customers get all the controls customers need to access all transition types fast.

ATEM switchers give customers a huge range of transition styles.

Standard SMPTE wipes are included and wipes can have edge softening for smooth dreamy transitions that are more exciting than simple cross dissolves. Dip transitions create a dip to color effect, however because customers can dip to any video source, customers could create really innovative effects. DVE transitions use the DVE to create crazy moves where the whole foreground image moves. The t-bar fader even lets customers manually position the transition for total control.

Power up their wipe transitions by accessing parameters to transform them into exciting effects. While customers can select the wipe pattern directly on the LCD, customers can also add lots of customization to suit their production style. Customers can even use the dedicated joystick to set precise wipe pattern positioning.

ATEM Advanced Panels are perfect for positioning the DVE for custom picture in picture effects because they include a joystick. Customers can also use the soft knobs and menus on the LCD to adjust the DVE position, size and other DVE features such as lighting and drop shadow effects. The DVE can be setup to fly graphics into frame or select any of the pre programed push and squeeze transitions.

The ergonomically designed t-bar control lets customers ride transitions perfectly as part of the live performance. Sometimes the emotion of a live event means customers need to feel a transition to get it perfectly in sync with the camera operators and talent. Like a conductor, their ATEM Constellation is part of the performance and drives the mood as the production unfolds.

Move elements around the screen using the Joystick. With full 3 Axis control customers can adjust X, Y and Z positions of wipe patterns and position the ATEM Constellation DVEs. The joystick control with the DVE is ideal to position live video over video. Scale the size, position up down or left and right for the perfect picture in picture effect. Customers can also use the joystick to move the DVE and enter start and end keyframe screen positions for their own customized animated DVE moves.

Each system control LCD has a direct access keypad with a button for each function, and LCD and soft knobs and buttons. There’s hundreds of switcher parameters available for keyers, transition selection, DVE, color generators as well as switcher video standard, multiview setup and even input button remapping. Customers can even save and recall 10 individual panel set ups and store them in the panel. Plus the 2 M/E model as 2 totally independent system control menus, while the 4 M/E model has a massive 4 independent system control LCDs.

Another benefit of the ATEM Advanced Panel is the built in macros, where customers can very easily record their own custom macros and trigger them to playback with the push of a button. This means that customers don’t need to use a computer to work with macros because customers can trigger them from the same hardware panel customers are switching from. Customers can set up different macros to trigger under each macro button and the thin strip LCD under the buttons will show customers which button as which macro customers have assigned.

The new ATEM 2 and 4 M/E Advanced Panels are exciting because they give customers total control of the largest ATEM switchers such as the ATEM Constellation 8K,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “With up to 24 LCDs on the 4 M/E model, combined with dynamic button labeling, customizable colors, a massive number of controls and the new design takes the ATEM Advanced Panels to a whole new level of features for live production. We’ve worked hard to build these new state of the art control panels that will enable customers to work on their live programming faster and build the most innovative television studios possible.”