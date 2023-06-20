Blackmagic Announces New Camera 8.1.2 Update

Recently, Blackmagic announced the Camera 8.1.2 update for Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2, which improves the response curve of the Blackmagic Zoom Demand, providing you with the option for more subtle and gradual movements of zoom lenses even when your zoom speed dial is set high, making it much easier to reframe your shot when on air subtly.
In addition, this update adds support for optional gamut compression in the record menu, which allows you to choose whether you want to limit the color gamut by desaturating extreme highlights or allow them to clip in a more saturated way. This control is particularly useful when shooting concerts and events with many extremely colored lights.
Blackmagic Camera 8.1.2 update is available now as a free download: https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/support/family/professional-cameras
Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2
- Adds support for Gamut Compression toggle in the record menu.
- Improved Blackmagic Zoom Demand response curve.
Minimum system requirements for Mac OS
- macOS 12 Monterey or later
- macOS 13 Ventura or later
Minimum system requirements for Windows
- Windows 10 64-bit or later
- Windows 11 64-bit or later
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now