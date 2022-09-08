Blackbird the technology licensor, developer and seller of market-leading cloud native video editing platform, will show at IBC2022 how its browser-based video editor can run on Microsoft Azure.

Blackbird announced that the company is showcasing professional browser-based video production at IBC2022 with Microsoft.

Cloud native Blackbird is a professional level video editing and publishing platform accessed through any browser. Enabling fast, scalable and collaborative production, the app provides instant access to video content for the easy creation of clips, highlights and long form content for rapid publishing to digital channels. It also significantly reduces time and resources for content reversioning and enables universal content access for creation and distribution.

The company behind the browser-based video production solution also claims that “reducing carbon emissions by up to 91% compared to traditional video editing workflows, Blackbird also reduces infrastructure costs by up to 75% due to its highly efficient cloud native architecture. In addition, a recent study demonstrated that Blackbird is up to 4 times faster than on premise video editing platforms for popular workflows.”

Blackbird Edge can be deployed on the Microsoft Azure public cloud platform in minutes. Blackbird supports the use of Azure Blob Storage of video for ingest and publishing which enables transparency of operation between traditional and cloud enabled workflows for high quality content creation and delivery to any device. In addition to this, Blackbird is integrated with Azure Media Services for stream handling and VOD encoding of edits.

Running Blackbird on Microsoft Azure

A growing number of organizations use Blackbird on Azure for efficient, sustainable video editing and publishing including Deltatre and the National Rugby League (NRL).

During IBC2022 the company will demonstrate how its platform can run on Microsoft Azure and integrate seamlessly with other leading media production platforms for the fast, efficient turnaround of premium live sports content.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: “We’re really excited to once again be partnering with Microsoft for the first IBC in 3 years. The Microsoft and Blackbird teams, in combination with other leading technology players, continue to streamline, innovate and drive increasing functionality, speed and carbon efficiencies as well as cost effectiveness to media and entertainment cloud workflows. We are thrilled to be building a deeper partnership and showcase our seamless integration at IBC.”

Blackbird will be exhibiting on the Microsoft booth (#1.D25) and its own booth (#8.C01) at IBC 2022 from 9-12 September.