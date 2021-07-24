Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.

On todays episode of the Frame & Reference Podcast, Kenny talks with Jenna Rosher about DP’ing the new documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.” In this new Apple TV+ show we get an intimate look at Billie Eilish’s journey as she navigated life on the road, on stage and at home all while creating her debut album. Jenna has shot a number of music documentaries including “Dave Matthews Band: Stand Up” and “Inside Out: Trey and Dave Go To Africa” as well as the documentary “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind.” Enjoy the episode!