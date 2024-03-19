The newly announced Axle AI Platform allows media owners to incorporate multi-vendor AI within their on-site video and audio production.

Announced as the most advanced system for on-premise media production, the new Axle AI Platform from Axle AI will be shown at NAB Las Vegas from April 13th-17th, at booth SL10061.

“Keeping up with rapid advancements in AI is challenging for all industries, but especially media production. The purpose of the Axle AI Platform is to make this much easier” says Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI, introducing the company’s new solution. He added that “our customers get access to a diverse range of AI vendors and specialized industry leaders in one place, safely, securely, and on-premise. They can then focus on doing what they do best, supplying great media content to their audiences, without worrying about the integrity of where it’s stored and how it’s being processed.”

The Axle AI Platform is announced as “the most advanced technology for on-premise AI and MAM” able to securely overcome the challenges of privacy and cost commonly associated with cloud-based AI. It offers a comprehensive architecture built around a powerful vector database and allows AI-driven similarity searches across a wide range of media assets, supported by proven open-source technologies.

Axle AI, a pioneer in media asset management (MAM) solutions, claims that the Axle AI Platform helps you find and repurpose your best video content on any type of storage, so you can produce better videos, faster, adding that “with powerful AI-driven semantic searching, seamless integration of partner software and open source tech, and intuitive MAM, workflow automation, and collaborative video editing, the Axle AI Platform is your ticket to enhanced productivity.”

Features of the new platform include:

Integrating Axle’s lightweight MAM, Axle AI Tags, and Connectr workflow automation tools for simple third-party integration via REST APIs Face recognition, object recognition, logo recognition, and voice transcription Ability to understand what is in a scene, and semantic search

Early adopters of the Axle AI Platform include the national broadcaster of Malaysia, RTM, as well as major postproduction facilities in Los Angeles and London. Each of these sites houses petabytes (thousands of terabytes) of video content. RTM, in particular, has rolled out an award-winning use of the platform throughout their organization to efficiently organize, search, and manage large amounts of news media content.

The Axle AI Platform is designed to attract third-party support with launch partners including Nablet for modules including sports highlights and file deduplication, Alugha for sophisticated AI-powered dubbing and translation workflows, and AI transcription leader Speechmatics for multi-language transcription.

Axle AI team members are presenting the platform and its deployments at the following events: