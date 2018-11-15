When Miami HEAT decided to upgrade its production workflow, to be able to deliver outstanding sports content to fans around the world, they reached out to Avid to help them finding the right solution.

With more than 50 terabytes of proxy video in its system, the Miami HEAT Media Production department wanted to find ways to quickly and easily create and deliver sports content to fans around the world and also to broaden the fan base. Maximize content and drive viewership were essential aspects of the request, and after studying the options available, Miami HEAT has chosen Avid solutions to upgrade its production workflow.

Powered by MediaCentral, the team’s new workflow enables its production team to instantly retrieve and monetize archive footage and drive viewership by quickly producing high-quality content for its global audience.

Fans worldwide may never think much about how everything they see on their screens gets there, but there is a lot going on before that happens. HEATV, the team’s internal production department, produces media content for the entire organization, including its arena, broadcast partner, social platforms, website and internal communications, as well as training and motivational videos for the team.

A MediaCentral workflow

Much of this content must be translated into multiple languages to cater to the team’s vast global fanbase. With more than 50 terabytes of proxy video in its system, the department needed to upgrade its storage infrastructure and asset management system to help it quickly create and manage these huge volumes of content.

From capturing images to editing them and translating content for different audiences, a lot of work has to be executed to manage these growing volumes of data, and using a reliable system that links the different components is a must. As a long-time Avid user, HEATV chose a MediaCentral workflow with Avid NEXIS software-defined storage and MediaCentral asset management. This combination facilitates collaboration and enables the production team to efficiently produce, manage, repurpose, distribute and monetize assets across all markets. Avid channel partner, CIS Group, helped implement HEATV’s new MediaCentral workflow.

Avid’s solutions for sports teams

“Our Avid workflow is seamless and allows us to push out a lot of content very quickly and generate more revenue streams,” said Keith Haeberle, Director of Media Productions at The HEAT Group. “With Avid NEXIS—where multiple people can work on multiple projects at the same time—the return on investment is incredible.”

With Avid NEXIS, production staff can instantly retrieve archive footage through the department’s Media Composer editing systems, and keep high-resolution content online longer. The new MediaCentral asset management solution also enables the team to log content more quickly and accurately from anywhere and distribute content to social media platforms, as well as giving staff throughout the organization visibility of content that’s available to use.

“Professional sports organizations are under intense pressure to broaden the fan base, drive higher engagement, and turn that engagement into increased revenue,” said Ray Thompson, Director, Broadcast and Media Solutions Marketing at Avid. “With Avid’s production solutions for sports, teams like the Miami HEAT can quickly and easily create fresh new content and deliver across all of their digital properties to build brand loyalty and maximize revenue.”