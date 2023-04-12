The only thing that seems to echo more in post-production than the Apple tone are the words “back in my day.” We always reflect on the past. Back in my day, everyone was pirating software. Back in my day, video editing software was sometimes passed around and copied as discs. Back in my day, we looked for codes to break the trial runs of software.

But if you’re a student looking enter the Media Composer world, Avid has made this all a bit easier and cheaper today.

The new Media Composer for Students programs will allow college students (and teachers!) to access Media Composer for free through their educational institutions.

Unlike other educational products or discounts, students cannot sign up to download Media Composer directly through Avid’s site using their .edu or .org email address. Educators and staff can register their school as an entry-level Avid Learning Affiliate. Then, after joining, students will be eligible for Media Composer licenses. Schools will also receive teacher training and lesson materials as part of the program.

After graduation, Avid will offer discounted Media Composer Ultimate subscriptions to students in an effort to continue their creative development.

“What’s most exciting about this program is that it gives both immediate value and a long-lasting boost with the crucial tools to students who are getting ready to start out on their careers,” shared American Film Institute Conservatory’s Editing Discipline Head, Robert Ivison, ACE through Avid’s Press Release.

In my world, when students inquire about trying video editing software, they often have two questions in mind: what are the professionals using, and, what does it cost? I usually give them a very (VERY) brief and not-at-all-exhaustive summary of the editing landscape: DaVinci Resolve is free and powerful and often used for coloring, Premiere is often home base for documentaries and has a student discount after a 30-day trial, Final Cut Pro has a 90-trial but isn’t used as frequently in the field, and Avid is the one most used for scripted content. Now, with this program available, Avid Learning Affiliates can confidently offer full (and free!) versions of Avid Media Composer, as opposed to Media Composer First, to showcase how professionals are editing content in the field. And better yet, if students are interested in becoming Assistant Editors, they’ll graduate with increased knowledge of the software, all for free.

So, of course, I gave it a go. I currently teach at a private high school as opposed to a college or post-secondary institution, but we teach Media Arts and students are often interested in comparing editing software. I wanted to see if it was possible to sign up for the Learning Affiliate program. I sent along my class schedule (we don’t have identification cards) and email. I’ll report back if it goes through! The email stated that support would address the ticket in 24 hours.

Today’s press release from Avid about this free program is available here: https://www.avid.com/press-center/avid-answers-urgent-need-for-highly-skilled-film–tv-editors-with-free-media-composer-software-for-all-college-students/