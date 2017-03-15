Q. What is Artist | DNxIO?

A. Avid Artist | DNxIO is a powerful, professional video I/O interface designed to simplify and accelerate your entire HD, Ultra HD, 2K, and 4K workflow. Available as standalone hardware or bundled with industry-standard Media Composer software, Artist | DNxIO enables you to capture, monitor, and output media quickly—in the highest quality possible. And because the interface is designed to be open and flexible, you can use it with Avid and other creative tools too.

Q. What are the differences between Avid Artist | DNxIO and the similar-looking Blackmagic Ultrastudioproduct?

A. Avid has the exclusive ability to offer the following:

Real-time DNxHR hardware encoding , Avid | Artist DNxIO has a built in hardware encoder that now enables users to encode UHD and 4K media to DNxHR LB (Low Bandwidth) in real time during base band capture. Avid DNxHR encoding gives you greater beauty without the bandwidth, with encoding that is optimized for the needs of post-production. This functionality requires Media Composer v8.4.5 and higher and Desktop Video Software v10.5.4 and higher

Avid DNxHR encoding gives you greater beauty without the bandwidth, with encoding that is optimized for the needs of post-production. Audio punch-in. With a front-panel microphone input jack, it's quick and easy to record audio on-the-fly.

Sold and Supported by Avid: Backed by Avid's world class Customer Care organization.

Backed by Avid’s world class Customer Care organization. Agency Certified: Only DNxIO is certified by industry standard safety certifications including UL, cUL, China RHOS, and more

Agency Certified: Only DNxIO is certified by industry standard safety certifications including UL, cUL, China RHOS, and more

Two power cables for redundant connection

for redundant connection Choice of Standalone or Bundled with Media Composer : Standalone Artist | DNxIO. Ideal if you already own Media Composer or other applications, including Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Resolve and more. Artist | DNxIO with Media Composer perpetual license. This tested, proven solution includes everything above, plus a full perpetual Media Composer license and activation card (software download required—software never expires), and a one-year Avid upgrade and support plan providing all Media Composer upgrades and expert help for 12 months (renewable annually). Artist | DNxIO with Media Composer 2-year subscription. This tested, proven solution includes everything above, plus a 2-year Media Composer subscription (software download required—must renew subscription after 24 months to continue using the software), and an Avid upgrade and support plan providing all Media Composer upgrades and expert help throughout an active subscription

:

Q. Will the upgrade that supports DNxHR hardware encoding be for Media Composer only, or for other applications as well?

A. Avid’s goal is to provide DNxHR hardware encoding in a meaningful way to all customer of Avid Artist | DNxIO. The easiest path is for Media Composer owners that have an upgrade & support plan. Other creative editorial applications like Blackmagic Design Resolve, Adobe Creative Cloud, Apple FCPX and others will be able to access this capability via an updated SDK that will be available to the developers of those applications.

Q. What are the offerings?

A. Avid will offer the following offerings for sale….[continue reading]

