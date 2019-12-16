One thing that editors are getting more and more into, is Color Correction/Grading using DaVinci Resolve, but most editors don’t know that it’s also a fantastic tool for creating dailies with. Resolve is an application you have on your system, whether you realize it or not, and the techniques we’re covering in this lesson aren’t new, so don’t feel as though you have to have the most recent version of the application. One question I get asked all the time is “Why?”. Why should I even bother creating Dailies for any Media Composer workflows, and the answer is simple. Time. Media Composer, from my extensive experience, is brutally slow when it comes to transcoding larger than HD material to DNxHD, for you to edit smoothly with. Linking to DNxHD 36 material and consolidating is a much faster workflow, however most editors shy away, as they are scared of only one thing………..the dreaded re-link. Well, we’re going to wrap up this tutorial series arc by talking about re-linking, whether you’re in Media Composer, Resolve or Assimilate Scratch.

