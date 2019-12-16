Channels

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Creating Dailies Part 2 – DaVinci Resolve

Profile Picture Kevin P. McAuliffe December 16, 2019

One thing that editors are getting more and more into, is Color Correction/Grading using DaVinci Resolve, but most editors don’t know that it’s also a fantastic tool for creating dailies with.  Resolve is an application you have on your system, whether you realize it or not, and the techniques we’re covering in this lesson aren’t new, so don’t feel as though you have to have the most recent version of the application.  One question I get asked all the time is “Why?”.  Why should I even bother creating Dailies for any Media Composer workflows, and the answer is simple.  Time.  Media Composer, from my extensive experience, is brutally slow when it comes to transcoding larger than HD material to DNxHD, for you to edit smoothly with.  Linking to DNxHD 36 material and consolidating is a much faster workflow, however most editors shy away, as they are scared of only one thing………..the dreaded re-link.  Well, we’re going to wrap up this tutorial series arc by talking about re-linking, whether you’re in Media Composer, Resolve or Assimilate Scratch.

Channel: www.youtube.com/letseditMC_avid
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LetsEditwithMediaComposer
Twitter: @kpmcauliffe
e-mail: kevinpmcauliffe@gmail.com

 


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Why NewTek castrated the TriCaster Mini’s software (2019)

Profile Picture
Kevin P. McAuliffe
author
Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the…

You Might Also Like

10 Tips for Multicam Editing in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

10 Tips for Multicam Editing in Final Cut Pro X

This year was the 30th anniversary of the Bioneers conference held annually at the...
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 25 (w/ “Queen & Slim” Editor Pete Beaudreau)
Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 25 (w/ “Queen & Slim” Editor Pete Beaudreau)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...
Apple Pro Display XDR: compatible Macs with non-integer framerates
Post Production

Apple Pro Display XDR: compatible Macs with non-integer framerates

I have previously covered Apple’s announcement of its new Pro Display XDR, with both...
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 24 (w/ “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” Editor Anne McCabe, ACE)
Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 24 (w/ “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” Editor Anne McCabe, ACE)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of