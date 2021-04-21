For the 25th time, FMX assembles the very best of animation, effects, games and immersive media in 2021, with the promise of reimagining tomorrow. Autodesk will share its view of VFX’s future.

Explore Autodesk’s latest developments, listen to professionals sharing their experience in different areas, all without ever leaving the comfort of your home, during the next edition of FMX.

There has always been something special about FMX, one of the world’s most important conferences dedicated to digital entertainment, but this year’s edition is even more special, as it is the first online edition of FMX, a clear indication that we are not yet in the pos-COVID era. For the 25th time, FMX assembles the very best of animation, effects, games and immersive media in 2021. But this time you are able to meet, on May 4-6, professionals and students from around the world virtually!

FMX started in 1994, when the Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg decided to host an exchange fair for their students. The “Film and Media Exchange” was born, which would become FMX – Conference on Animation, Effects, Games and Immersive Media in Stuttgart, Germany. Fast forward to 2021, when Filmakademie’s Animationsinstitut hosts the 25th edition of FMX. From starting off as a student event, FMX has developed into one of the world’s most important conferences dedicated to digital entertainment. Now completely online for the first time.

Autodesk is one of the companies sharing a view of its products at the FMX 2021, with its Vision Series. Autodesk is gearing up to deliver a full slate of virtual programming that will feature insight from talented creatives and technical artists pushing the boundaries of VFX and animation, in addition to educational sessions for those just entering the industry.

Autodesk’s sessions at FMX 2021

This year’s content from Autodesk will be available on FMX’s website May 4-6, 2021 and will include programming that explores Autodesk’s latest developments in USD, retopology tools for 3ds Max, Bifrost for Maya for visual programming, remote studio collaboration with Shotgun, and recent projects by Framestore and HP.

Autodesk’s FMX 2021 schedule includes the following sessions (all times below are CET):

Tuesday, May 4th

1:30-2:15pm – Superpowers, CG Sets, and LEDs: Framestore’s Work on Project Power

Presented by Jimmy Leung, Lead FX TD, Framestore

From alluring superpowers to high-powered action sequences, Framestore Lead FX TD Jimmy Leung discusses the studio’s innovative work bringing Project Power to life.

Presented by Phil Radford, 3D Generalist and Member of the Bifrost Testing Team

New to visual programming? No problem. Bifrost’s library of pre-built graphs makes it quick and easy to craft serious effects right out-of-the-box. Get to know Bifrost’s latest features through the experimental art of Phil Radford.

A panel discussion moderated by Ken La Rue, Digital Content Specialist, Autodesk, and featuring Patrick LeMay, Alexandra Papouchina, Arvid Schneider, Konstantinos Zacharakis, Phil Radford, and Adrian Wise

With remote work becoming the “new normal,” we put ourselves in our customers’ shoes by setting up a small “remote studio” to create a 3D sequence called Mkali’s Mission. Join the artists behind the project as they share the challenges and benefits of remote work, the tools they used to collaborate such as Shotgun, and key learnings.

Wednesday, May 5th

6:45-7:30pm – Smarter Retopology With 3ds Max

Presented by Logan Foster, 3ds Max Product Owner, and Eloi Andaluz Fullà, VFX Artist

VFX artist, Eloi Andaluz Fullà, shares how 3ds Max’s retopology tools speed up the creative process by allowing users to automatically optimize high-resolution models.

Presented by Will Telford, Senior Product Owner, USD & Rigging Technology, Autodesk

What is USD? What problems does it solve? Why does it matter? Join this session for an intro to the open-source software, and a close-up look at the work that Autodesk is doing on USD.

Presented by Bradley Munkowitz (aka “GMUNK”), Visual Design Director, and Shane Griffin, Visual Artist

Artists Shane Griffin (3ds Max) and Bradley Munkowitz (Maya & Bifrost) share their awe-inspiring work on The Living System, an HP project about energy, creative collaboration, and adaptive environments. Watch these talented artists speak about their creative process, imaginative workflows, and how collaboration was integral to driving the project forward.