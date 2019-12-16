News

Autodesk Maya 2020: new tools enabling content creators to work faster

Autodesk continues to refine its 3D computer animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering software Maya, packing artist-driven features into the Maya 2020 Release.

Jose Antunes December 16, 2019

Autodesk Maya 2020: new tools enabling creators to work faster

The just released Autodesk Maya 2020 includes a host of new tools and improvements that enable faster, more intuitive CG content creation from first concept to final delivery.

Available as a standalone subscription or with a collection of end-to-end creative tools within the Autodesk Media & Entertainment Collection, Maya 2020 arrives with new animation, rendering, effects, modeling and rigging advancements that empower artists throughout the production pipeline.

Building on powerful animation features introduced in Maya 2019, Maya 2020 adds more than 60 new updates animators will notice in their day-to-day work. The release also includes Arnold 6, which can now be used for production rendering on both the CPU and GPU, as well as significant performance enhancements and new simulation features to Bifrost, the visual programming environment in Maya.

Autodesk Maya 2020: new tools enabling creators to work faster

Maya 2020 highlights include:

  • Over 60 animation features and updates to the graph editor and time slider.
  • Cached Playback: Experience faster animation playback and more predictable results with new preview modes, layered dynamics caching, and more efficient caching of image planes.
  • Animation bookmarks: Mark, organize, and navigate through specific events in time and frame playback ranges.
  • Arnold GPU: Access Arnold 6 for production rendering on the CPU and GPU.
  • Bifrost for Maya: Significant performance improvements, Cached Playback support, and new MPM cloth constraints bring even more power to the visual programming environment.
  • Viewport improvements: Interact with and select dense geometry or a large number of smaller meshes faster in the viewport and UV editors.
  • Modeling enhancements: Spend more time modeling and less time cleaning up your models, with new Remesh and Retopologize features.
  • Rigging improvements: Simplify rig and character TD work with matrix-driven workflows, nodes for precisely tracking positions on deforming geometry, and a new GPU-accelerated wrap deformer.

“As the demand for entertainment content continues to explode, artists need tools that augment the creative process, enabling them to work faster and put their best creative foot forward. Building features driven by community feedback and making sure artists at every stage of production are able to work efficiently have been development priorities for Maya 2020,” said Chris Vienneau, senior director, Media & Entertainment products, Autodesk. “This latest update is designed to help artists carry out their vision with greater speed, while also making the creative process more fun and engaging.”

Autodesk Maya 2020 is now available. For more information and pricing, or to download a demo of the software to try, follow the link.


Jose Antunes
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

