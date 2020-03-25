As projects get more complex while delivery timelines shrink, tools that make it easier to keep the pace and still deliver results are needed: Autodesk’s 3ds Max 2021, is faster from installation to rendering.

Autodesk’s 3ds Max has provided users with many updates over the years, and the company aims to continue delivering top quality updates, for better performance and improved workflows. An example is the new 3ds Max 2021, now announced and available either as a standalone subscription or with the Autodesk Media & Entertainment Collection. This release includes reimagined texture baking and install, viewport and performance enhancements, Python 3 support and more.

“From architecture to design, game development, filmmaking and beyond, the complexity of projects continues to grow, while delivery timelines shrink, so having tools in your arsenal that let you create and iterate without bottlenecks is key,” explains Chip Weatherman, chief product owner, Autodesk, Media and Entertainment. “With this in mind, we’ve introduced new features for 3ds Max 2021 and supercharged existing ones to give users an improved experience, and one that’s faster from installation to rendering.”

Simpler install process

The new version of Autodesk’s 3D modeling, animation and rendering software brings 3D artists the tools they need to meet evolving content creation demands across design visualization and media and entertainment with a fully scriptable baking experience, simpler install process, viewport and rendering improvements, and integrated Python 3 support, among other enhancements.

3ds Max 2021 highlights include:

New Texture Baking experience supports physically-based rendering (PBR), Overrides, and OSL workflows and provides intuitive new toolset.

Updated installer allows users to get up and running quickly and easily.

Integrated support for Python 3 and an improved pymxs API ensures developers and technical artists are able to better customize pipelines.

Native integration with the Arnold Renderer v6.0 offers a high-end rendering experience out-of-the-box, while included scripts efficiently convert V-Ray and Corona files to the Physical Material for added flexibility.

Performance enhancements simplify the use of PBR workflows across renderers, including with real-time game engines; provide direct access to high-fidelity viewports; improve the OSL user experience; significantly accelerate file I/O; and enhance control over modeling with a new weighted normals modifier.

Toolset advancements to SketchUp import, Substance, ProSound, and FBX streamline the creation and movement of high-quality 3D assets.

New plug-in interop and improvements – from support for AMG and OSL shaders to scene converter extensions – allow for a broader range of plug-ins to easily hook into 3ds Max while also simplifying plug-in development and installation.

New bake to texture update

Early 3ds Max 2021 adopter Eloi Andaluz Fullà, a freelance VFX artist on beta, shares how the latest updates have accelerated his day-to-day, “3ds Max 2021 includes so many great new additions across the board that have made it easier to get work out the door on or ahead of deadline. The revamped viewport, IBL controls and persistent Ambient Occlusion speed up the client review process, because I can easily share high quality viewport images without having to wait for renders.”

The new bake to texture update – he continues – “is also a huge time saver, because we can easily modify multiple parameters at once, while other updates simplify day to day tasks from dynamic UI to Python 3 support, plug-in compatibility, the new scripted materials that accelerate PBR material creation, chamfer updates and more.”

An efficient and flexible toolset to help you create better 3D content in less time, allowing users to produce professional-quality 3D animations, renders, and models 3ds Max 2021 is now available as a standalone subscription or with the Autodesk Media & Entertainment Collection. Follow the link on this page for more information and pricing.

