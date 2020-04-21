fbpx
News

Atomos Lock-Down Price-Down: get the monitor-recorder Ninja V Pro kit for $599

Atomos are more committed than ever to help the filmmakers and creators, so the company has announced a promotion that brings perfect video into reach of more users than ever.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes April 21, 2020

Atomos Lock-Down Price-Down: get the Ninja V Pro kit for $599

Atomos continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary with yet another promotion: get the monitor-recorder Ninja V for $499  and the Ninja V Pro kit for only $599.

With much of the world in lockdown Atomos are more committed than ever to its awesome community of filmmakers and creators. To help them stay creative wherever they me be Atomos are giving the opportunity to get what the company considers to be the best 5” monitor-recorder in the world at the best possible price with the Ninja V “Lock-Down Price-Down” promotion.

Atomos Lock-Down Price-Down: get the Ninja V Pro kit for $599This new effort is part of the company’s 10-year anniversary, which Atomos started celebrating launched a special offer on its popular Shogun 7 monitor-recorder-switcher, allowing customers to choose between two complimentary gift options. The company also launched a challenge, inviting filmmakers to go on safari at home and win a Shogun 7 HDR monitor-recorder. Now the company launches the “Lock-Down Price-Down” promotion, slashing the prices for its monitor-recorder Ninja V.

Atomos Lock-Down Price-Down: get the Ninja V Pro kit for $599

New RAW announcements

This new time-limited promotion will combine with a series of exciting new RAW announcements from Atomos over the coming days, plus the recent AtomOS 10.3 update, to make Ninja V a more compelling option than ever.

Whether filming a vlog, a home cooking video, fitness class, close-ups of your garden wildlife, a documentary, or a corporate event, the Ninja V is the perfect way to monitor and record your footage from almost any camera. Record amazing Apple ProRes RAW with the Nikon Z6/Z7 and soon the Panasonic LUMIX S1H and others. Record industry standard Apple ProRes or AVID DNx files from mirrorless or DSLR cameras with HDMI. Add the useful AtomX SDI module and users can record and play back from any SDI source, including professional camcorders, cinema cameras, switchers and more.

Atomos Lock-Down Price-Down: get the Ninja V Pro kit for $599

Lock-Down Price-Down

The Ninja V’s intuitive touchscreen user interface and amazing 1000nit high brightness HDR screen allow users to see exactly what they are doing and accurately expose to deliver the best possible results. Combine this complete feature set with the ‘Lock-Down Price-Down’ promotional pricing and its unbeatable.

Users can get the ‘Lock-Down Price-Down’ pricing on the standard Ninja V for $499, or the Ninja V Pro Kit which includes the monitor-recorder and the AtomX SDI module for just $599.

For a deep dive into the capabilities of the Ninja V users can also head to the new www.atomosacademy.com, which starts on the April 21st and will be packed with free creative classes and product demos. The aim is to bring the Atomos creative community together – something that, with the NAB show being cancelled, is more important than ever.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

The 7 Pillars of a Strong Content Marketing Strategy

NewTek TriCaster Mini 4K UHD announced

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

Panasonic LUMIX S1H gets 5.9K Apple ProRes RAW recording with free update
News

Panasonic LUMIX S1H gets 5.9K Apple ProRes RAW recording with free update

Atomos and Panasonic have announced updates to the  Ninja V HDR monitor-recorder and Panasonic...
Atomos: go on safari at home and win a Shogun 7 HDR monitor-recorder
Production

Atomos: go on safari at home and win a Shogun 7 HDR monitor-recorder

Atomos wants to see the best wildlife footage you can capture without breaking any...
Atomos marks 10-year anniversary with Shogun 7 promotion
News

Atomos marks 10-year anniversary with Shogun 7 promotion

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary Atomos launched a a special offer on its popular...
Panasonic Lumix S1H: rent this cinema production camera for $99/week
Pro Photo

Panasonic Lumix S1H: rent this cinema production camera for $99/week

If you’ve ever wanted to try the Lumix S1H but can not afford the...
Subscribe