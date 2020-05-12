Atomos Brings 12-bit ProRes RAW to Z CAM E2 Camera

Atomos and Z CAM bring ProRes RAW recording over HDMI from the E2 cinema camera to the Ninja V 5″ HDR monitor-recorder. The 12-bit color smooth color creaminess we all drool over is coming to the pint-sized Z CAM E2; the E2 is the MFT camera. Or is the drooling just something I do myself, gross. The Ninja V will record 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW at up to 4Kp60. 12-bit ProRes RAW will give Z CAM users the best possible image quality from the camera. Now, we all may start shooting tremendous amounts of 4Kp60 in 12-bit; best to up your editing storage too because that will be a lot of hard drive space, even with ProRes RAW.

The announcement between Atomos and Z CAM does not end with 12-bit 4Kp60 ProRes RAW. The two companies are also announcing the development of touchscreen camera control on the Ninja V for E2 system cameras. The touchscreen development seems to be an announcement to please the hearts of E2 shooters because the camera appears to need a solution like the one just announced. Box cameras may be small, but they also need to be operated quickly and easily, adding a touchscreen monitor fits the bill.

Users will be able to operate their cameras and adjust key settings from the Ninja V’s AtomOS touch screen. Now, Atomos calls the Ninja V a high brightness HDR screen, which I will not debate, but at a 1000nits, the brightness is barely enough to use on a bright summer sunny day. Still, 1000nits should not be scoffed at either. 1000nits will get the job done in most situations. If you want to see a screen well with direct sunlight hitting it, you will need something closer to 2500nits.

All of this touchscreen and 12-bit 4Kp60 news comes to users via a free firmware update from Z CAM and ATOMOS. Additional frame rates come down to pipe sometime in the future.

ProRes RAW combines the visual and workflow benefits of RAW video with the incredible real-time performance of ProRes. The format gives filmmakers more latitude when adjusting the look of their images and extending brightness and shadow detail, making ProRes RAW ideal for some high contrast scenes. All image data is preserved in either ProRes RAW HQ or ProRes RAW formats. And the manageable file sizes speed up and simplify file transfer, media management, and archiving. ProRes RAW is fully supported in Final Cut Pro X along with a collection of other apps, including ASSIMILATE SCRATCH, Colorfront, FilmLight Baselight, and Grass Valley Edius. Adobe and Avid have announced that Premiere Pro and Media Composer will support ProRes RAW this year.

At the heart of the Z CAM E2 is a dual native ISO 4/3″ MFT sensor. It produces 4K images with excellent color science and low light sensitivity. The small form-factor should be recognized as an apparent asset allowing creative and innovative applications, such as volumetric and underwater capture, that leverage the unique capabilities and small form factor of E2.