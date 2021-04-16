From virtual productions to remote editing & grading, Atomos NEON 17 and NEON 24 have been used by video professionals in many situations. Discover now what they can do for you.

Atomos announced the NEON Take Control promotion where users have the chance to claim back one of three items when purchasing a new NEON. There is also a Test and Try option available.

Atomos brings users the possibility to control NEON in a way that suits their own workflows best. Taking control of their NEON with the Atomos Promotion as the brand brings even more flexibility to the functionality and control of the NEON monitor-recorder. The offer, says Atomos, is now available when purchasing a NEON 17” or NEON 24”, being able to choose which item works best according to each user’s workflow and claiming back one of the three options available.

NEON 17 and NEON 24 have been used by video professionals in many production and post environments to help facilitate the changing landscape of creative workflows, from virtual productions to remote editing & grading, and increasing access to HDR deliveries for both onset and post. Despite vast lockdown limitations, Neon opens up opportunities for content creation, to evolve your workflow, as well as new ways to interact with Neon.

Neon Test and Try

So, time has now arrived for you to TAKE CONTROL of your Neon and claim one of the following options worth up to $269:

Direct control with the Atomos Button Bar Remote Control Unit (BBRCU)

Atomos Remote for MacOS on Loupedeck Live

Atomos Remote for iOS on Apple iPod Touch

Atomos Neon Series Button Bar is currently in pre-production with availability due to be announced in Q2. Customers selecting this option will be informed of the anticipated delivery time closer to shipping. Atomos says that NEON monitors are also currently controlled from either the iOS or Mac OS app and adds that terms and conditions apply this offer is available until the 30th of April 2021.

In addition to this Atomos has introduced Neon Test and Try where users can schedule to test a NEON unit to see if it fits their workflow needs. The company says “We know how important it is to be able to get hands-on product experience and test it before purchase, so we’re introducing the NEON Test and Try. Customers can enquire about testing out the NEON and we’ll make sure your local reseller has one available to showcase and demonstrate the HDR Monitor-Recorder in use.”