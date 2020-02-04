Atomos announces a new technical collaboration that makes recording and monitoring a HD live-switched multi-camera shoot on Roland video switcher V-8HD easier than ever.

Roland recently debuted its compact and portable V-8HD High-Definition Video Switcher for seamless live video production, designed to increase creativity and reduce stress through the use of the world’s first 8-input all HDMI video switcher featuring 5-layer effects engine and all-in-one design.

The V-8HD features a loaded professional toolset that streamlines production, increases creativity, reduces on-site stress, and reduces total system costs as all inputs support low-cost HDMI solutions versus more expensive SDI-based sources. Plus, at about 4lb./2kg, the V-8HD comfortably fits into a backpack, luggage, or even the tightest of set up spaces. As the only 8-input HDMI video switcher available, the V-8HD is easily today’s most versatile and efficient HDMI switcher, satisfying business and creative needs for a wide variety of applications such as live events, education, worship, live streaming, corporate presentations, esports, and more.

Now, to make things even more interesting, Atomos announces a new technical collaboration that makes recording and monitoring a HD live-switched multi-camera shoot on Roland video switcher easier than ever. When recording a feed on an Atomos monitor-recorder from the new Roland V-8HD HD Video Switcher you can now trigger recording directly from the switcher.

Combine the Roland V-8HD with Atomos

So, when the Roland V-8HD is the smart 8-input, all HDMI video switcher, designed to simplify HD live production, is combined with any current Atomos monitor-recorder, like the award winning Ninja V, you have all you need to monitor or record the V-8HD‘s output. With three HDMI outputs, you can even connect up to three Atomos devices to trigger, monitor and record. The combination creates an highly portable, easy to use HDMI switching solution that’s packed with features that take the stress out of multi-camera, live video production.

The record trigger is enabled by integrated Atomos protocols. It allows the V-8HD to start and stop recording via HDMI, in full HD quality, directly from Roland’s new switching deck. It’s a neat feature that centralizes capture and control of live multi-camera content, streamlining live production by taking away another stage in the process of recording mixed video output. This is particularly valuable when recording live events, for education, worship, live streaming, corporate presentations, esports, and more.

Operators can easily increase creativity and keep audiences engaged with the V-8HD’s new 5-layer effects engine and built-in 18-channel audio mixer with effects. Its new, all-in-one reliable hardware design also reduces stress by eliminating computer setup hassles and crashes that often occur with software-based switchers. Plus, operators can seamlessly use the V-8HD to mix eight HDMI sources with Full HD support, even when the sources have mismatched frame rates and color spaces. And with the built-in scalers on two of the HDMI inputs, operators can also quickly connect the V-8HD with client-provided sources like computers, smartphones, gaming consoles, and legacy 4:3 devices.

The Roland V-8HD video switcher

Jeromy Young, CEO of Atomos said: “What we particularly love about the new Roland V-8HD is the all-in-one design and the unified, central control this gives crews when switching and recording live, multi-camera content. The future of multi-camera filming relies on lots of different technologies working together seamlessly. Collaboration and the joining of technologies is the best way to make multi-camera production workflows work more coherent and more cost effect, so more content creators can film in this way. This democratization of production is something we believe in strongly at Atomos, and our work with Roland on their new V-8HD switcher is an awesome example of this in action.”

Additionally to the ability to trigger Atomos recorders to start and stop recording via HDMI, the V-8HD also features a dedicated free remote-control app that turns an iPad into a V-8HD touch interface, and optional Hands-Free Switching & Control using a BOSS single or double footswitch to execute over 100 different switcher commands, to make the gig easier.

The Roland V-8HD video switcher is compatible with all Atomos monitor/recorders. The Roland V-8HD HD Video Switcher is available now for $1,995.00.

