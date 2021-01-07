Livestreams for Playing for Change, an international foundation created to connect people through music, are powered with the ATEM Mini Pro and Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K.

An ATEM Mini Pro is at the heart of all of LivestreamBCN’s productions for a good reason: its flexibility, durability and portability, says producer Carlos Larrondo.

Playing for Change, an international foundation created to connect people through music, brings together a diverse mix of musicians from all musical genres performing in their local environment. Concerts are broadcast via the Playing for Change YouTube channel, which has more than two million subscribers. To make it all happen, live producer and cofounder of LivestreamBCN, Carlos Larrondo, opted for the ATEM Mini Pro from Blackmagic Design, which handles signals from a range of cameras, including the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K.

Carlos Larrondo has been involved with the foundation for the past seven years. Livestreams for the channel that Carlos has produced direct from Barcelona have included performances from soul and reggae artist Hugo Soares and the Clarence Bekker Band. Although the technical requirements for each event are different, he says, an ATEM Mini Pro is at the heart of all of livestreams because the highest quality production values are paramount.

Making production more efficient

“Our technical solutions have to convey the excitement and emotion of the performance,” explains Carlos, adding that’s the reason “I decided on the ATEM Mini Pro for its flexibility, durability and portability, which allows me to tailor to what best suits the ambience that the musician wants to embody, whether this is in a studio, a concert venue or even outdoors.”

All productions are captured at 1080p24, but Carlos explains that if the team is working on performances with a lot of movement, the additional frame rates of 30, 50 and 60fps are invaluable. When working on smaller setups, or in particular if crew numbers are limited, Carlos also controls the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K via the ATEM Mini Pro.

“The ATEM Software Control completes the user experience seamlessly, and the options for AV signal destinations are so easy to operate and edit in the library file, which makes my production even more efficient,” Carlos explains. “And it might sound a small point, but it is enjoyable to use, which makes a huge difference.”

Refining the workflow for the future

Carlos believes that producing the Playing for Change livestreams during lockdown has allowed LivestreamBCN to refine its workflow and approach for the future.

“The ability to connect people through music is incredibly powerful and the industry has had to adapt to the challenges that this year has brought. Manufacturers like Blackmagic Design have been instrumental in supporting the innovation in streaming, in order to create content and performances that can truly unite people, no matter where they are in the world.”