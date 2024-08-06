Blackmagic Adds Remote Controlling and Monitoring Multiple iPhones to the Blackmagic Camera App

Today, Blackmagic Design announced a new firmware for their popular Camera app. Blackmagic Camera for iOS 2.0 adds support for remotely controlling and monitoring multiple iPhones at the same time. This means your iPhone can be set up as a controller so phones running Blackmagic Camera can be securely connected using a wired or wifi network. This lets you view all your cameras in a multi-view, allowing you to monitor and control things like zoom, focus, white balance, frame rate, shutter angle, or lens selection on an individual camera or adjust all connected cameras at the same time. It also enables you to synchronize all your cameras so they start and stop recording at the same time.

This update also adds support for Apple Silicon-based iPad Pros, allowing you to use the iPad as a camera or as a controller. When used as a controller, the iPad’s larger display makes it easier to monitor multiple cameras in a multi-view setup with up to nine cameras on screen at a time or scroll through each individual camera.

The push to create and support camera apps for professional use heats up between Blackmagic Design and its competitors. As a multi-cam interview shooter, I just wish this technology would land in their new cameras, too. I’d love to have an iPad app allowing me to view and sync multiple Blackmagic Design Cameras, not a phone, without the need to buy and set up an ATEM Switcher.

It seems to me the tech isn’t too far off for Blackmagic Design, considering they have the really good Blackmagic Cloud Live Sync. It seems to me if Blackmagic’s latest cameras, such as the Cinema Camera 6K, PYXIS, URSA Cine, and URSA Broadcast G2, can sync and send proxy footage to a workstation off site, then we should be able to get a camera app capable of monitoring and controlling their cameras in a group.