Astera, the leader in wireless LED lighting solutions, announces the ultra-versatile SolaBulb, which will make its official debut at IBC 2025, stand 12.F33.

Building on the success of the Astera bulb family, SolaBulb is the first wireless, zoomable, bulb-style Fresnel for events, film, live & broadcast.

SolaBulb introduces new levels of performance and control in a discreet, compact form factor with 50W PAR-bulb-equivalent output and industry-first 15°–50° zoom. This zoomable Fresnel offers both spot and wide-angle beam control capabilities in a single lightbulb-style practical.

While in production on his latest project, renowned gaffer David Smith (Wicked, Snow White, Guardians of the Galaxy) remarked, “I really appreciate how versatile the SolaBulb is. Being able to adjust the beam angle from a tight spot to a wider wash gives me so much flexibility on set. It’s compact, easy to rig, and saves me from whipping out multiple fixtures.”

Just one year ago at IBC2024 Astera unveiled the highly successful LunaBulb AccessoryKit. So began the SolaBulb journey. Astera Head of Product Management, Ben Díaz explains, “The LunaReflector taught us about the potential to emulate PAR bulb design which enabled us to quickly build the initial SolaBulb prototype. We realized that there was virtually nothing like our unique creation in the professional market. So, we took the prototype to the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand and met with professional lighting crews for their honest input about SolaBulb’s potential.”

At the heart of SolaBulb is Astera’s proven Titan RGBMA LED Engine which delivers rich, saturated colors, accurate skin tones, and dynamic output. SolaBulb’s unique optical system lets users rotate the front barrel to smoothly adjust the beam from soft, atmospheric glow to crisp, defined accents. The built-in PAR20 Fresnel lens provides even distribution and shadow quality that feels cinematic, while maintaining the convenient footprint of a PAR30-style bulb.

SolaBulb is designed for flexibility on set, location, live environments, and exhibitions. Optimized for maximum Lux output, it integrates seamlessly into practicals, lanterns, and architectural fixtures while also serving as a controllable downlight. Plus, its beam can be further shaped with the included SolaSnoot accessory, to help reduce spill and manage contrast without added weight.

Control is at the core of the SolaBulb experience. Built-in LumenRadio CRMX and Bluetooth ensure seamless integration with industry-standard consoles, while the AsteraApp offers monitoring and adjustable settings across multiple units. A built-in ON/OFF button aids quick pairing and preset selection. SolaBulb follows established NYX Bulb setup procedure and is fully compatible with Astera’s available PowerStation for external display and portable battery capabilities.

SolaBulb is different. With its renowned color science and 96 TLCI, this innovation also provides impressive energy efficiency, delivering 5,228 lux at 1 meter / 3.3 ft—while drawing just 15 Watts. Along with its sleek architectural look and ergonomic design, it features IP44 rainproof protection, making SolaBulb at home on any set, stage, or venue—wet or dry.

With versatile attributes including a zoomable Fresnel lens, spot and wide-angle beam control, and Astera’s color science, SolaBulb offers much more than any other bulbs. Yet, Díaz explains that affordability was another important consideration. “We believe that our attractive pricing can allow more users to use the luminaire in quantity, which makes a huge difference in being able to unleash the real potential of SolaBulb. Especially when combined with existing NYX Bulb and LunaBulb accessories, there’s no end to the creative possibilities for gaffers, designers, and technicians.”

SolaBulb will make its official debut at IBC 2025, stand 12.F33.