First showing at Cine Gear Expo LA, the Astera QuikPunch is the first spotlight that takes advantage of the versatile features of an LED PAR combined with the optical quality of a Fresnel in the same wireless fixture.

Taking cues from the popular 3” lens QuikSpot but scaling up in size, lux output, and beam control, the QuikPunch with its 5” Fresnel lens is engineered to deliver a sharp, high-intensity beam for spotlight applications or a wide, soft wash to light large surfaces, while maintaining clean, single-shadow optical performance without color shift or light spill. Astera’s most energy-efficient spot, according to the company, the light offers a peak output of 8,000 lux at 3 meters using only 75 Watts, delivering the same punch as a traditional 650 W tungsten Fresnel. The built-in battery provides up to 4.5 hours of runtime at full output, and longer operation in reduced-output modes.

The Astera QuikPunch, equipped with the well-known Astera Titan LED Engine, RGBMA color science and OutputGain, provides a 13º-60º zoom range and outputs an ultra-sharp, easy-to-control footprint. Its accurate, zero-spill beam is reminiscent of a theatrical PC projector, but can also emulate the traditional, retro look of Tungsten Fresnels when the optional EdgeSoftener filter is added. This accessory is especially useful when a frost effect is required for better in-camera wrap, or to slightly soften a cut-off background.

Here is some more information about the new light from Astera:

The combination of QuikPunch’s bright output and 60º beam angle makes it an effective choice to evenly illuminate large surfaces for a wash light effect, replacing multi-diode 200 W LED washers. More adaptable than a traditional Fresnel, QuikPunch’s barndoors add further light-cutting control. Even at 45º QuikPunch produces a sharp and controlled beam—without flooding.

Featuring a 13º-60º zoom, QuikPunch integrates the QuikTurn function to quickly achieve wider beam angles. The intuitive barrel-driven system is a more efficient alternative to conventional filter-based zooms, allowing users to adjust beam spread instantly with a simple twist. A mechanical stop at 30º provides a tactile midpoint reference for fast, repeatable adjustments even in low-light conditions.

Whether rigged in a truss, mounted on a tripod as a backlight, or deployed as a stand-alone uplight, QuikPunch adapts to nearly any rigging scenario. Its removable Yoke includes foldable feet and an airline track, making it equally at home on floors or lighting grids. Its built-in KickStand allows for fast uplighting without a yoke, and a 3/8″ rear thread supports mounting via baby pins or low-profile Superclamps.

To make QuikPunch even more useful, Astera has a range of hardware and wireless tools. For quick and easy mounting and remounting from floor or truss to a tripod, there’s the new AirlineTrack-compatible TrackSpigot 28/16. It lets users attach both a 28mm pin and a 16mm receiver to QuikPunch’s infinitely useful removeable yoke. The TrackPin Compact accessory enables ultra-low rigging height and smooth pan control. As with the AX5 and QuikSpot, FlexCovers are available to help QuikPunch easily blend in with surroundings.

Designed to assist with accurate fixture positioning and also available for QuikSpot via firmware update, the TiltMeter is a software-based tool displayed on the fixture’s OLED screen. When the Astera button is pressed (not connected to the ChargingPlate), the screen switches to display only the tilt angle, thanks to the built-in accelerometer. Pressing the button again returns the display to standard mode after focusing is complete.

QuikPunch is fully compatible with Astera’s wireless ecosystem, including the AsteraApp, built-in LumenRadio CRMX, UHF, Bluetooth and infrared remote control. It also supports wired 5-pin XLR in/out for wired DMX/RDM. Prepping is streamlined with the ChargingPlate and PrepBox, allowing users to assign DMX addresses, adjust settings, and pair wirelessly in seconds. Up to eight fixtures can be charged, configured, and prepped simultaneously inside a dedicated ChargingCase, minimizing downtime and maximizing efficiency.

The Astera QuikPunch will be one of the highlights at Astera’s booth during the Cine Gear Expo LA, which will take place on June 6 – 7, 2025 at the Universal Studio Lot, in Los Angeles.