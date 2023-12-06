In this month’s Alan Smithee podcast, Scott Simmons and regular contributor Michael Kammes connect with Stacy Chaet, Production Technologist, UCAN – Scripted for Netflix.

The three discuss big-picture topics like career paths in post-production and production technology, as well as current industry developments such as the end of the strikes in Hollywood and the recent acquisition of Avid by Symphony Technology Group. Their conversation delves into the evolving role of technologists in the film and television industry, which is increasingly technology-driven. Stacy also shares her journey from aspiring artist to a production technologist, emphasizing the diverse skill sets required to maneuver this ever-changing landscape.

Can a career as a technologist be a fulfilling one for individuals who are both creative and tech-savvy? What exactly does the title “technologist” mean, since it can encompass such a wide range of roles and skills within the industry?

The group answers these questions and much more, and of course, they also outline a bunch of really cool things for post-production people to get excited about.

