In the final episode of Editors on Editing for 2024, Glenn Garland interviews Louise Ford about her experience editing ‘Nosferatu,’ directed by Robert Eggers. Ford highlights the film’s lengthy development, explaining that Eggers’ obsession with the story began in childhood, leading to a ten-year journey to bring this remake of a seminal film to life. Their discussion is also focused on the film’s intricate editing process, revealing the collaboration among the crew as well as Ford’s approach to editing.

“It’s all just gut,” Ford said.

