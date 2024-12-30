In this episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn Garland interviews Joe Walker to discuss the intricate editing process behind “Dune: Part Two,” highlighting Walker’s collaboration with director Denis Villeneuve. They discuss the technical aspects of editing but also emphasize the importance of storytelling, character depth, and visual and auditory dynamics in film. It’s a point that Walker calls out as being especially important when it comes to preserving emotional weight through sustained shots that allows audiences to meaningfully connect with the characters.

“You can have the best battle ever, but if you don’t care about the characters, you’ve got nothing.”

