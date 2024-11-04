On this episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn Garland interviews Jay Prychidny to talk about his work on Tim Burton’s, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Prychidny has edited such projects as Orphan Black, Altered Carbon, The Alienist, Snow Piercer and Wednesday.

Their conversation explores the creative process behind the film, the challenges of editing, and the emotional connections to the original work. Prychidny emphasizes his long-standing admiration for Burton’s unique storytelling style, having been captivated by Beetlejuice from a young age. He has also edited such projects as Orphan Black, Altered Carbon, The Alienist, Snow Piercer and Wednesday. Their discussion also brings to light the innovative techniques employed in editing, such as the use of visual effects to enhance rather than detract from the film’s handcrafted feel while also exploring various other elements of the new movie.

“The whole style of this movie is imperfection,” Prychidny said.

