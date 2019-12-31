Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 28 (w/ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Editor Maryann Brandon, ACE)

A Conversation With An ACE Eddie & Oscar Nominee

Profile Picture Filmtools December 31, 2019

Star Wars Rise of Skywalker Podcast Maryann Brandon ACE

For our last episode of 2019 Steve spoke with Maryann Brandon, ACE about editing “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Steve has talked with Maryann a few times for the Art of the Cut for her work on “Star Wars: Force Awakens” & “Passengers.” Maryann is a multiple ACE Eddie nominee and was also nominated for an Oscar. You can listen to the full episode below:

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is now playing. If you prefer a written version of this interview, check out Steve’s article here.

