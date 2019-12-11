Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 25 (w/ “Queen & Slim” Editor Pete Beaudreau)

A Conversation With The Editor Of “Maniac” & “Margin Call” About His New Film

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Queen & Slim edited by Pete Beaudreau

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On todays episode, Steve speaks with Pete Beaudreau about editing “Queen & Slim.” Pete has worked on a number of different feature films and TV shows in his career. You might recognize him from his work on “Beasts of No Nation” & Margin Call.” Pete also recently cut the Jonah Hill & Emma Stone helmed Netflix show “Maniac.” You can listen to the full interview below:

You can also read Steve’s full interview, including additional photos and videos, here.

