Here’s the list of Oscar nominees. Art of the Cut is basically about what happens AFTER the cameras stop rolling, so I’m just highlighting these categories. Obviously, it’s hard to have a Best Picture or Best Documentary without great editing as well, so I’ve included those. If there is a link to an interview with the picture editor of one of these nominees, I’ve included it.

2021 Oscar Best Editing nominees

The Father (coming soon)

Nomadland (coming soon)

Promising Young Woman (just published!)

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Picture

The Father (coming soon)

Judas and the Black Messiah (podcast coming tonight!)

Mank (and another with the assistant editor on workflows)

Minari

Nomadland (coming soon)

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal