Here’s the list of Oscar nominees. Art of the Cut is basically about what happens AFTER the cameras stop rolling, so I’m just highlighting these categories. Obviously, it’s hard to have a Best Picture or Best Documentary without great editing as well, so I’ve included those. If there is a link to an interview with the picture editor of one of these nominees, I’ve included it.
2021 Oscar Best Editing nominees
The Father (coming soon)
Nomadland (coming soon)
Promising Young Woman (just published!)
Best Picture
The Father (coming soon)
Judas and the Black Messiah (podcast coming tonight!)
Mank (and another with the assistant editor on workflows)
Nomadland (coming soon)
The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Best Documentary
Collective
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Best Sound
Greyhound
