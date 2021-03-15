Bodrum Airport Transfers Antalya Airport Transfers dalaman airport transfers Afrodizyak Paykwik hacklink ko cuce mecidiyeköy escort oldschoolko astropaykasa paykwik.org
Post Production

ART OF THE CUT congratulates the Oscar nominees

Oscar nominees for Best Picture, Best Documentary, Best Editing and Best Sound

Profile Picture
Steve Hullfish
March 15, 2021
Comment

Here’s the list of Oscar nominees. Art of the Cut is basically about what happens AFTER the cameras stop rolling, so I’m just highlighting these categories. Obviously, it’s hard to have a Best Picture or Best Documentary without great editing as well, so I’ve included those. If there is a link to an with the picture of one of these nominees, I’ve included it.

2021 Oscar Best Editing nominees

The Father (coming soon)

Nomadland (coming soon)

Promising Young Woman (just published!)

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Picture

The Father (coming soon)

Judas and the Black Messiah (podcast coming tonight!)

Mank         (and another with the assistant editor on workflows)

Minari

Nomadland (coming soon)

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

 

crip-camp-21

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

 

Best

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

