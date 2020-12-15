Aputure’s New Budget Friendly Amaran LED lights

During the Holiday Party Sale last week meant to show off the new Aputure Light Storm 600d, the LED Light company surprised viewers by announcing the new Amaran 100d, 100x, 200d, and 200x LED lights.

Aputure launched the Amaran’s to be a budget option supporting their core value of providing incredible gear for big and small budgets. To keep the new Amaran’s affordable, some features found in the Light Storm 120D, 300D, and 600D are missing in the Amarans, like DMX control. There is a silver lining though, incredible output for the price.

The Amaran build is polycarbonate with some metal parts where more strength may be required. The Light Storm fixtures have an all-metal design.

Four new lights in total. As the naming suggests, the Amaran 100d equals 100 watts while the 200d equals 200 watts. The lower watts do not translate into lower light output, it appears. The 100d measures 39,500 lux from 1 meter away and using a hyper-reflector. The 200d comes in at 65,000 lux. The color-tunable 100x and 200x measure a touch less output than the 100d and 200d but likely not noticeable.

Pricing? The Amaran 100d retails for $199 and the 200d for $299. The 100x retails for $249 and the 200x at $349. At these prices, you get just the light and a reflector. A case, remote, and battery option will cost you extra. To power the light with batteries, you will need to use a 48V DC source.

Each light comes with eight built-in effects, which are customizable. As for color? The Amaran’s rated by Aputure have a CRI/TLCI rating of 95/96. The Amaran’s are fully compatible with Aputure light modifiers.

Amaran 200d Specifications

Up to 65,000 lux @ 1 meter with Hyper-Reflector.

Daylight CCT: 5600K, CRI≥95, TLCI≥95.

Universal Bowens Mount.

Wide Variety of Accessories.

Built-in Umbrella Holder.

Sidus Link App Control.

Compact Lamp Head with Built-in Controls.

0-100% Brightness Control.

8 Built-in Lighting FX.

48V DC Power Input.

AC & Battery Power Options.

3m Long Power Supply Cable.

No Dangling Power Bricks

Amaran 200x Specifications

Up to 51,600 lux @ 1 meter with Hyper-Reflector

Adjustable CCT: 2700K～6500K

CRI≥95, TLCI≥95

Universal Bowens Mount

Wide Variety of Accessories

Built-in Umbrella Holder

Sidus Link App Control

Compact Lamp Head with Built-in Controls

0-100% Brightness Control

9 Built-in Lighting FX

48V DC Power Input

AC & Battery Power Options

3m Long Power Supply Cable

No Dangling Power Bricks

Amaran 100d Specifications

Up to 39,500 lux @ 1 meter with Hyper-Reflector.

Daylight CCT: 5600K, CRI≥95, TLCI≥95.

Universal Bowens Mount: Wide Variety of Accessories.

Built-in Umbrella Holder.

Sidus Link App Control.

Compact Lamp Head with Built-in Controls.

0-100% Brightness Control.

8 Built-in Lighting FX.

48V DC Power Input.

AC & Battery Power Options.

3m Long Power Supply Cable.

No Dangling Power Bricks.

Amaran 100x Specifications