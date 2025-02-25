Aputure has released new firmware for the STORM 80c, 1000c, and 1200x as well as the MC Pro lights. All of the new firmware updates are available for download now on the Aputure website.

The STORM updates add some controls and rectify certain lighting behaviors. For the MC Pro, new features such as 16-bit DMX profiles, advanced DMX transition smoothing, and new color science to expand the spectrum profile of the light have been implemented.

“This is a direct result of listening to our clients,” explained Ted Sim, President and Co-Founder of Aputure. “We’re committed to ensuring the lights our customers purchase keep pace with the speed of innovation. With these firmware updates the hugely popular STORM and MC Pro lights will get fixes for fan control in the STORM 1200x, color transitions in the STORM 80c and 1000c, and DMX modes in the MC Pros. We heard from our customers, and the fix is here. To add further value, our engineers utilized the color mixing knowledge we gained in developing the STORM lights and applied it to the light engine already inside the MC Pro. The result is a spectrum that more closely matches the BLAIR-CG light engine in the STORM lights, particularly in saturated yellows and golds. With the MC Pro update in particular we’ve dramatically improved a light many of our customers have owned for two years.”

The STORM 80c v1.7 firmware includes optimizations for Hue color adjustments and the removal of a temperature compensation algorithm, which will result in smoother, more accurate color and CCT adjustments.

The STORM 1000c v1.4 firmware includes optimizations for Hue color adjustments which will result in smoother, more accurate color and CCT adjustments.

The STORM 1200x v1.2 firmware includes improvements to fan control, DMX and CRMX connection, and an increased CCT control over DMX.

The MC Pro v2.0 firmware includes the addition of adjustable DMX smoothing options, 16-bit DMX profiles, and a new color mixing algorithm to more closely match the BLAIR-CG spectrum in saturated yellows and golds.

The STORM and MC Pro firmware updates are available for download now at www.aputure.com. The company notes that due to the nature of these particular firmware releases, the STORM lights must be updated over USB-C and the MC Pro must be updated using Sidus Link connection.