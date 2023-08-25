In what is described by Aputure as a a new chapter for lighting technology, the company announced it has acquired Prolycht Lighting, makers of Film and TV LED lighting.

Although no details of the acquisiton of Prolycht were revealed, Aputure has promised to share more info “about what these exciting developments mean for the entire filmmaking community” at IBC2023.

Aputure announced the news to its clients first, before distributing a press-release with some more details. The acquisition of Prolycht Lighting represents, the company says, “a significant milestone in our journey, strengthening our position as the leader in innovation for the film and television lighting industry and promises an even brighter future for all of our users.”

The team at Prolycht has made tremendous strides in color science, optics and build quality, being the name behind things as the RGBLAC technology shown off in the Orion 675 FS. “Their commitment to continuous improvement” Aputure continues, “aligns perfectly with our promise to deliver value for the filmmaking community, and we are eager to announce that Prolycht’s technical talent and breakthrough innovations will now continue to live on in Aputure’s upcoming products.”

The information shared also reveals that “users of both companies can expect this alliance to bring forward many powerful new features, many of which have already begun development. Our teams have already started combining their experience, expertise and technical know-how”. While this is what people expect from any merger, another note on the information shared raised some concern; it says that “the original Prolycht team tells us that they have put plans in place to ensure that their existing customers continue to have warranty and repair support for as long as possible through existing Prolycht channels ([email protected]). Please expect an email and further communication from their team about this.”

For Aputure’s CEO Ian Xie, “the Prolycht acquisition marks a pivotal juncture for Aputure, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to shaping the future of film lighting technology.” Xie added that “we are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to the Prolycht team. Their expertise and passion align with Aputure’s dedication to innovation and excellence. This union promises to enhance our competitive edge, particularly in the realm of color science and engineering breakthrough technology. This fusion of innovation and combined company culture will only further accelerate our ability to produce breakthrough product offerings.”

Anqing Liu, founder of Prolycht said about the merger: “Over the past six years, Prolycht has been a catalyst for innovation in film and television lighting technology. Tremendous efforts were taken for the development of color, sensing, optics, and control technologies that have redefined industry standards. Aputure has shaped our industry with great products, and always shared our goal of creating value for every filmmaker through innovation. Driven by this common philosophy we are certain Prolycht’s technology and spirit will live on in Aputure’s future products and technologies.”

Ted Sim, co-founder of Aputure, wrote on a Facebook post that “we’ll provide more details about what these exciting developments mean for the entire filmmaking community at IBC on September 15th and on the Aputure YouTube Channel.”