Approved Media List for Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K

Now that the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K, a new handheld digital film camera with a full Super 35 size 6K HDR image sensor, 13 stops of dynamic range, an EF lens mount and dual native ISO up to 25,600 for incredible low light performance is shipping from Blackmagic Design it is time for buyers to know exactly what media type is best for their new purchase. This is easy if you do not follow this extensive list of approved media complied by Blackmagic Design and your camera skips frames that is on you.
This new 6K model of the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K builds on the popularity of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K but has a larger Super 35 sensor size with 6K resolution, allowing higher image quality. The EF lens mount model works with a wide range of lenses from companies such as Canon, Zeiss, Sigma and Schneider to name a few. Bigger sensor. Higher Resolution. Canon EF Lens Mount. Those are the big differences. I also bet, if I were a betting man, that the approved media list for the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K may be a slightly shorter list than approved media for the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K. Do not immediately expect what works in the 4K to work exactly the same in the 6K version. Just be smart and follow the approved list.
The following CFast 2.0 cards are recommended for recording 6K Blackmagic RAW 5:1 up to 50 fps.
|CinediskPro
|510MB/s CFast 2.0
|256GB
|Hagiwara Solutions
|DC-SMAN64GA CFast 2.0
|64GB
|Hagiwara Solutions
|DC-SMANA1GA CFast 2.0
|128GB
|Lexar
|Professional 3400X CFast 2.0
|128GB
|Lexar
|Professional 3500X CFast 2.0
|128GB
|ProGrade Digital
|510MB/s CFast 2.0
|128GB
|ProGrade Digital
|550MB/s CFast 2.0
|256GB
|ProGrade Digital
|550MB/s CFast 2.0
|512GB
|Transcend
|CFX650 CFast 2.0 TS128GCFX650
|128GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-64G-x46D
|64GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-128G-x46D
|128GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-256G-x46D
|256GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-512G-x46D
|512GB
|Silicon Power
|CFX310 CFast 2.0
|512GB
|Sony
|CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G64
|64GB
|Sony
|CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G128
|128GB
|Wise
|CFA-10240 3500X CFast 2.0
|1TB
The following CFast 2.0 cards are recommended for recording 6K 2.4:1 Blackmagic RAW 5:1 up to 60 fps.
|CinediskPro
|510MB/s CFast 2.0
|256GB
|Hagiwara Solutions
|DC-SMAN64GA CFast 2.0
|64GB
|Hagiwara Solutions
|DC-SMANA1GA CFast 2.0
|128GB
|Lexar
|Professional 3400X CFast 2.0
|128GB
|Lexar
|Professional 3500X CFast 2.0
|128GB
|ProGrade Digital
|510MB/s CFast 2.0
|128GB
|ProGrade Digital
|550MB/s CFast 2.0
|256GB
|ProGrade Digital
|550MB/s CFast 2.0
|512GB
|Transcend
|CFX650 CFast 2.0 TS128GCFX650
|128GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-64G-x46D
|64GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-128G-x46D
|128GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-256G-x46D
|256GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-512G-x46D
|512GB
|Silicon Power
|CFX310 CFast 2.0
|256GB
|Silicon Power
|CFX310 CFast 2.0
|512GB
|Sony
|CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G64
|64GB
|Sony
|CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G128
|128GB
|Wise
|CFA-10240 3500X CFast 2.0
|1TB
The following CFast 2.0 cards are recommended for recording 2.8K 17:9 Blackmagic RAW 3:1 up to 120 fps.
|CinediskPro
|510MB/s CFast 2.0
|256GB
|Hagiwara Solutions
|DC-SMAN64GA CFast 2.0
|64GB
|Hagiwara Solutions
|DC-SMANA1GA CFast 2.0
|128GB
|Lexar
|Professional 3400X CFast 2.0
|128GB
|Lexar
|Professional 3500X CFast 2.0
|128GB
|Lexar
|Professional 3400X CFast 2.0
|256GB
|ProGrade Digital
|510MB/s CFast 2.0
|128GB
|ProGrade Digital
|550MB/s CFast 2.0
|256GB
|ProGrade Digital
|550MB/s CFast 2.0
|512GB
|Transcend
|CFX650 CFast 2.0 TS128GCFX650
|128GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-64G-x46D
|64GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-128G-x46D
|128GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-256G-x46D
|256GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-512G-x46D
|512GB
|Silicon Power
|CFX310 CFast 2.0
|256GB
|Silicon Power
|CFX310 CFast 2.0
|512GB
|Sony
|CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G64
|64GB
|Sony
|CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G128
|128GB
|Wise
|CFA-10240 3500X CFast 2.0
|1TB
The following CFast 2.0 cards are recommended for recording 4K DCI ProRes HQ up to 60 fps.
|CinediskPro
|510MB/s CFast 2.0
|256GB
|Hagiwara Solutions
|DC-SMAN64GA CFast 2.0
|64GB
|Hagiwara Solutions
|DC-SMANA1GA CFast 2.0
|128GB
|Lexar
|Professional 3400X CFast 2.0
|128GB
|Lexar
|Professional 3500X CFast 2.0
|128GB
|Lexar
|Professional 3400X CFast 2.0
|256GB
|ProGrade Digital
|510MB/s CFast 2.0
|128GB
|ProGrade Digital
|550MB/s CFast 2.0
|256GB
|ProGrade Digital
|550MB/s CFast 2.0
|512GB
|Transcend
|CFX650 CFast 2.0 TS128GCFX650
|128GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-64G-x46D
|64GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-128G-x46D
|128GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-256G-x46D
|256GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-512G-x46D
|512GB
|Silicon Power
|CFX310 CFast 2.0
|256GB
|Silicon Power
|CFX310 CFast 2.0
|512GB
|Sony
|CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G64
|64GB
|Sony
|CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G128
|128GB
|Wise
|CFA-10240 3500X CFast 2.0
|1TB
The following CFast 2.0 cards are recommended for recording 1080 ProRes 422 HQ up to 120 fps.
|CinediskPro
|510MB/s CFast 2.0
|256GB
|Hagiwara Solutions
|DC-SMAN64GA CFast 2.0
|64GB
|Hagiwara Solutions
|DC-SMANA1GA CFast 2.0
|128GB
|Lexar
|Professional 3400X CFast 2.0
|128GB
|Lexar
|Professional 3500X CFast 2.0
|128GB
|Lexar
|Professional 3400X CFast 2.0
|256GB
|ProGrade Digital
|510MB/s CFast 2.0
|128GB
|ProGrade Digital
|550MB/s CFast 2.0
|256GB
|ProGrade Digital
|550MB/s CFast 2.0
|512GB
|Transcend
|CFX650 CFast 2.0 TS128GCFX650
|128GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-64G-x46D
|64GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-128G-x46D
|128GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-256G-x46D
|256GB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-512G-x46D
|512GB
|Silicon Power
|CFX310 CFast 2.0
|256GB
|Silicon Power
|CFX310 CFast 2.0
|512GB
|Sony
|CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G64
|64GB
|Sony
|CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G128
|128GB
|Wise
|CFA-10240 3500X CFast 2.0
|1TB
What SD cards should I use with Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K?
The following SD cards are recommended for recording 6K 16:9 Blackmagic RAW 5:1 up to 30 fps.
|Angelbird
|AV PRO SD V90
|64GB
|Sony
|Tough SF-G32T
|32GB
|Sony
|Tough SF-G64T
|64GB
|Sony
|Tough SF-G128T
|128GB
The following SD cards are recommended for recording 6K 16:9 Blackmagic RAW 8:1 up to 30 fps.
|Angelbird
|AV PRO SD V90
|64GB
|Sony
|Tough SF-G32T
|32GB
|Sony
|Tough SF-G64T
|64GB
|Sony
|Tough SF-G128T
|128GB
The following SD cards are recommended for recording 6K 2.4:1 Blackmagic RAW 12:1 up to 60 fps.
|Angelbird
|AV PRO SD V90
|64GB
|Sony
|Tough SF-G32T
|32GB
|Sony
|Tough SF-G64T
|64GB
|Sony
|Tough SF-G128T
|128GB
The following SD cards are recommended for recording 4K DCI ProRes HQ up to 60 fps.
|Angelbird
|AV PRO SD V90
|64GB
|Delkin Devices
|Power SDXC USH-II
|64GB
|Delkin Devices
|Prime SDXC USH-II
|128GB
|ProGrade Digital
|V90 UHS-II 250MB/s SDXC
|128GB
|ProGrade Digital
|V90 UHS-II 250MB/s SDXC
|256GB
|Sony
|Tough SF-G32T
|32GB
|Sony
|Tough SF-G64T
|64GB
|Sony
|Tough SF-G128T
|128GB
|Wise
|SD2-64U3 SDXC UHS-II
|64GB
The following SD cards are recommended for recording 1080 ProRes 422 HQ up to 120 fps.
|Angelbird
|AV PRO SD V90
|64GB
|Delkin Devices
|Power SDXC USH-II
|64GB
|Delkin Devices
|Prime SDXC USH-II
|128GB
|Lexar
|Professional 2000x UHS-II 300MB/s SDXC
|64GB
|Lexar
|Professional 2000x UHS-II 300MB/s SDXC
|128GB
|ProGrade Digital
|V90 UHS-II 250MB/s SDXC
|256GB
|Sony
|Tough SF-G32T
|32GB
|Sony
|Tough SF-G64T
|64GB
|Sony
|Tough SF-G128T
|128GB
|Toshiba
|Exceria Pro UHS-II N502 SDXC
|256GB
|Wise
|SD2-64U3 SDXC UHS-II
|64GB
What USB‑C drives should I use with Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K?
The following USB-C drives are recommended for recording 6K Blackmagic RAW 5:1 up to 50 fps.
|Wise
|PTS-1024 Portable SSD
|1TB
The following USB-C drives are recommended for recording 6K 2.4:1 Blackmagic RAW 5:1 up to 60 fps.
|Samsung
|Portable SSD T5
|250GB
|Samsung
|Portable SSD T5
|2TB
|Wise
|PTS-1024 Portable SSD
|1TB
The following USB-C drives are recommended for recording 2.8K 17:9 Blackmagic RAW 3:1 up to 120 fps.
|Samsung
|Portable SSD T5
|250GB
|Samsung
|Portable SSD T5
|2TB
|Wise
|PTS-512 Portable SSD
|512GB
|Wise
|PTS-1024 Portable SSD
|1TB
The following USB-C drives are recommended for recording 4K DCI ProRes HQ up to 60 fps.
|Samsung
|Portable SSD T5
|250GB
|Samsung
|Portable SSD T5
|1TB
|Samsung
|Portable SSD T5
|2TB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Portable SSD
|1TB
|Wise
|PTS-512 Portable SSD
|512GB
|Wise
|PTS-1024 Portable SSD
|1TB
The following USB‑C drives are recommended for recording 1080 ProRes 422 HQ up to 120 fps.
|Samsung
|Portable SSD T5
|250GB
|Samsung
|Portable SSD T5
|1TB
|Samsung
|Portable SSD T5
|2TB
|SanDisk
|Extreme Portable SSD
|1TB
|Wise
|PTS-512 Portable SSD
|512GB
|Wise
|PTS-1024 Portable SSD
|1TB
