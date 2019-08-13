Approved Media List for Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K

Now that the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K, a new handheld digital film camera with a full Super 35 size 6K HDR image sensor, 13 stops of dynamic range, an EF lens mount and dual native ISO up to 25,600 for incredible low light performance is shipping from Blackmagic Design it is time for buyers to know exactly what media type is best for their new purchase. This is easy if you do not follow this extensive list of approved media complied by Blackmagic Design and your camera skips frames that is on you.

This new 6K model of the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K builds on the popularity of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K but has a larger Super 35 sensor size with 6K resolution, allowing higher image quality. The EF lens mount model works with a wide range of lenses from companies such as Canon, Zeiss, Sigma and Schneider to name a few. Bigger sensor. Higher Resolution. Canon EF Lens Mount. Those are the big differences. I also bet, if I were a betting man, that the approved media list for the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K may be a slightly shorter list than approved media for the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K. Do not immediately expect what works in the 4K to work exactly the same in the 6K version. Just be smart and follow the approved list.

The following CFast 2.0 cards are recommended for recording 6K Blackmagic RAW 5:1 up to 50 fps. CinediskPro 510MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMAN64GA CFast 2.0 64GB Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMANA1GA CFast 2.0 128GB Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 128GB Lexar Professional 3500X CFast 2.0 128GB ProGrade Digital 510MB/s CFast 2.0 128GB ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 512GB Transcend CFX650 CFast 2.0 TS128GCFX650 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-64G-x46D 64GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-128G-x46D 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-256G-x46D 256GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-512G-x46D 512GB Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 512GB Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G64 64GB Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G128 128GB Wise CFA-10240 3500X CFast 2.0 1TB The following CFast 2.0 cards are recommended for recording 6K 2.4:1 Blackmagic RAW 5:1 up to 60 fps. CinediskPro 510MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMAN64GA CFast 2.0 64GB Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMANA1GA CFast 2.0 128GB Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 128GB Lexar Professional 3500X CFast 2.0 128GB ProGrade Digital 510MB/s CFast 2.0 128GB ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 512GB Transcend CFX650 CFast 2.0 TS128GCFX650 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-64G-x46D 64GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-128G-x46D 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-256G-x46D 256GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-512G-x46D 512GB Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 256GB Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 512GB Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G64 64GB Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G128 128GB Wise CFA-10240 3500X CFast 2.0 1TB The following CFast 2.0 cards are recommended for recording 2.8K 17:9 Blackmagic RAW 3:1 up to 120 fps. CinediskPro 510MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMAN64GA CFast 2.0 64GB Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMANA1GA CFast 2.0 128GB Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 128GB Lexar Professional 3500X CFast 2.0 128GB Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 256GB ProGrade Digital 510MB/s CFast 2.0 128GB ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 512GB Transcend CFX650 CFast 2.0 TS128GCFX650 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-64G-x46D 64GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-128G-x46D 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-256G-x46D 256GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-512G-x46D 512GB Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 256GB Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 512GB Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G64 64GB Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G128 128GB Wise CFA-10240 3500X CFast 2.0 1TB The following CFast 2.0 cards are recommended for recording 4K DCI ProRes HQ up to 60 fps. CinediskPro 510MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMAN64GA CFast 2.0 64GB Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMANA1GA CFast 2.0 128GB Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 128GB Lexar Professional 3500X CFast 2.0 128GB Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 256GB ProGrade Digital 510MB/s CFast 2.0 128GB ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 512GB Transcend CFX650 CFast 2.0 TS128GCFX650 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-64G-x46D 64GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-128G-x46D 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-256G-x46D 256GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-512G-x46D 512GB Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 256GB Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 512GB Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G64 64GB Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G128 128GB Wise CFA-10240 3500X CFast 2.0 1TB The following CFast 2.0 cards are recommended for recording 1080 ProRes 422 HQ up to 120 fps. CinediskPro 510MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMAN64GA CFast 2.0 64GB Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMANA1GA CFast 2.0 128GB Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 128GB Lexar Professional 3500X CFast 2.0 128GB Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 256GB ProGrade Digital 510MB/s CFast 2.0 128GB ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 512GB Transcend CFX650 CFast 2.0 TS128GCFX650 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-64G-x46D 64GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-128G-x46D 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-256G-x46D 256GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-512G-x46D 512GB Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 256GB Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 512GB Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G64 64GB Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G128 128GB Wise CFA-10240 3500X CFast 2.0 1TB

What SD cards should I use with Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K?

The following SD cards are recommended for recording 6K 16:9 Blackmagic RAW 5:1 up to 30 fps. Angelbird AV PRO SD V90 64GB Sony Tough SF-G32T 32GB Sony Tough SF-G64T 64GB Sony Tough SF-G128T 128GB The following SD cards are recommended for recording 6K 16:9 Blackmagic RAW 8:1 up to 30 fps. Angelbird AV PRO SD V90 64GB Sony Tough SF-G32T 32GB Sony Tough SF-G64T 64GB Sony Tough SF-G128T 128GB The following SD cards are recommended for recording 6K 2.4:1 Blackmagic RAW 12:1 up to 60 fps. Angelbird AV PRO SD V90 64GB Sony Tough SF-G32T 32GB Sony Tough SF-G64T 64GB Sony Tough SF-G128T 128GB The following SD cards are recommended for recording 4K DCI ProRes HQ up to 60 fps. Angelbird AV PRO SD V90 64GB Delkin Devices Power SDXC USH-II 64GB Delkin Devices Prime SDXC USH-II 128GB ProGrade Digital V90 UHS-II 250MB/s SDXC 128GB ProGrade Digital V90 UHS-II 250MB/s SDXC 256GB Sony Tough SF-G32T 32GB Sony Tough SF-G64T 64GB Sony Tough SF-G128T 128GB Wise SD2-64U3 SDXC UHS-II 64GB The following SD cards are recommended for recording 1080 ProRes 422 HQ up to 120 fps. Angelbird AV PRO SD V90 64GB Delkin Devices Power SDXC USH-II 64GB Delkin Devices Prime SDXC USH-II 128GB Lexar Professional 2000x UHS-II 300MB/s SDXC 64GB Lexar Professional 2000x UHS-II 300MB/s SDXC 128GB ProGrade Digital V90 UHS-II 250MB/s SDXC 256GB Sony Tough SF-G32T 32GB Sony Tough SF-G64T 64GB Sony Tough SF-G128T 128GB Toshiba Exceria Pro UHS-II N502 SDXC 256GB Wise SD2-64U3 SDXC UHS-II 64GB What USB‑C drives should I use with Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K? The following USB-C drives are recommended for recording 6K Blackmagic RAW 5:1 up to 50 fps. Wise PTS-1024 Portable SSD 1TB The following USB-C drives are recommended for recording 6K 2.4:1 Blackmagic RAW 5:1 up to 60 fps. Samsung Portable SSD T5 250GB Samsung Portable SSD T5 2TB Wise PTS-1024 Portable SSD 1TB The following USB-C drives are recommended for recording 2.8K 17:9 Blackmagic RAW 3:1 up to 120 fps. Samsung Portable SSD T5 250GB Samsung Portable SSD T5 2TB Wise PTS-512 Portable SSD 512GB Wise PTS-1024 Portable SSD 1TB The following USB-C drives are recommended for recording 4K DCI ProRes HQ up to 60 fps. Samsung Portable SSD T5 250GB Samsung Portable SSD T5 1TB Samsung Portable SSD T5 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 1TB Wise PTS-512 Portable SSD 512GB Wise PTS-1024 Portable SSD 1TB The following USB‑C drives are recommended for recording 1080 ProRes 422 HQ up to 120 fps. Samsung Portable SSD T5 250GB Samsung Portable SSD T5 1TB Samsung Portable SSD T5 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 1TB Wise PTS-512 Portable SSD 512GB Wise PTS-1024 Portable SSD 1TB

