Approved Media List for Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K

Just follow the list for what you need.

Profile Picture Brian Hallett August 13, 2019

Now that the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K, a new handheld digital film camera with a full Super 35 size 6K HDR image sensor, 13 stops of dynamic range, an EF lens mount and dual native ISO up to 25,600 for incredible low light performance is shipping from Blackmagic Design it is time for buyers to know exactly what media type is best for their new purchase. This is easy if you do not follow this extensive list of approved media complied by Blackmagic Design and your camera skips frames that is on you.

Pocket 6K

This new 6K model of the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K builds on the popularity of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K but has a larger Super 35 sensor size with 6K resolution, allowing higher image quality. The EF lens mount model works with a wide range of lenses from companies such as Canon, Zeiss, Sigma and Schneider to name a few. Bigger sensor. Higher Resolution. Canon EF Lens Mount. Those are the big differences. I also bet, if I were a betting man, that the approved media list for the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K may be a slightly shorter list than approved media for the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K. Do not immediately expect what works in the 4K to work exactly the same in the 6K version. Just be smart and follow the approved list.

Pocket 6K

The following CFast 2.0 cards are recommended for recording 6K Blackmagic RAW 5:1 up to 50 fps.

CinediskPro 510MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB
Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMAN64GA CFast 2.0 64GB
Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMANA1GA CFast 2.0 128GB
Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 128GB
Lexar Professional 3500X CFast 2.0 128GB
ProGrade Digital 510MB/s CFast 2.0 128GB
ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB
ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 512GB
Transcend CFX650 CFast 2.0 TS128GCFX650 128GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-64G-x46D 64GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-128G-x46D 128GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-256G-x46D 256GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-512G-x46D 512GB
Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 512GB
Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G64 64GB
Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G128 128GB
Wise CFA-10240 3500X CFast 2.0 1TB

The following CFast 2.0 cards are recommended for recording 6K 2.4:1 Blackmagic RAW 5:1 up to 60 fps.

CinediskPro 510MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB
Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMAN64GA CFast 2.0 64GB
Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMANA1GA CFast 2.0 128GB
Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 128GB
Lexar Professional 3500X CFast 2.0 128GB
ProGrade Digital 510MB/s CFast 2.0 128GB
ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB
ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 512GB
Transcend CFX650 CFast 2.0 TS128GCFX650 128GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-64G-x46D 64GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-128G-x46D 128GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-256G-x46D 256GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-512G-x46D 512GB
Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 256GB
Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 512GB
Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G64 64GB
Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G128 128GB
Wise CFA-10240 3500X CFast 2.0 1TB

The following CFast 2.0 cards are recommended for recording 2.8K 17:9 Blackmagic RAW 3:1 up to 120 fps.

CinediskPro 510MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB
Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMAN64GA CFast 2.0 64GB
Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMANA1GA CFast 2.0 128GB
Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 128GB
Lexar Professional 3500X CFast 2.0 128GB
Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 256GB
ProGrade Digital 510MB/s CFast 2.0 128GB
ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB
ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 512GB
Transcend CFX650 CFast 2.0 TS128GCFX650 128GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-64G-x46D 64GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-128G-x46D 128GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-256G-x46D 256GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-512G-x46D 512GB
Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 256GB
Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 512GB
Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G64 64GB
Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G128 128GB
Wise CFA-10240 3500X CFast 2.0 1TB

The following CFast 2.0 cards are recommended for recording 4K DCI ProRes HQ up to 60 fps.

CinediskPro 510MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB
Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMAN64GA CFast 2.0 64GB
Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMANA1GA CFast 2.0 128GB
Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 128GB
Lexar Professional 3500X CFast 2.0 128GB
Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 256GB
ProGrade Digital 510MB/s CFast 2.0 128GB
ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB
ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 512GB
Transcend CFX650 CFast 2.0 TS128GCFX650 128GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-64G-x46D 64GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-128G-x46D 128GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-256G-x46D 256GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-512G-x46D 512GB
Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 256GB
Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 512GB
Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G64 64GB
Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G128 128GB
Wise CFA-10240 3500X CFast 2.0 1TB

The following CFast 2.0 cards are recommended for recording 1080 ProRes 422 HQ up to 120 fps.

CinediskPro 510MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB
Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMAN64GA CFast 2.0 64GB
Hagiwara Solutions DC-SMANA1GA CFast 2.0 128GB
Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 128GB
Lexar Professional 3500X CFast 2.0 128GB
Lexar Professional 3400X CFast 2.0 256GB
ProGrade Digital 510MB/s CFast 2.0 128GB
ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 256GB
ProGrade Digital 550MB/s CFast 2.0 512GB
Transcend CFX650 CFast 2.0 TS128GCFX650 128GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-64G-x46D 64GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-128G-x46D 128GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-256G-x46D 256GB
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFast 2.0 SDCFSP-512G-x46D 512GB
Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 256GB
Silicon Power CFX310 CFast 2.0 512GB
Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G64 64GB
Sony CFast 2.0 G Series CAT-G128 128GB
Wise CFA-10240 3500X CFast 2.0 1TB

What SD cards should I use with Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K?Pocket 6K

The following SD cards are recommended for recording 6K 16:9 Blackmagic RAW 5:1 up to 30 fps.

Angelbird AV PRO SD V90 64GB
Sony Tough SF-G32T 32GB
Sony Tough SF-G64T 64GB
Sony Tough SF-G128T 128GB

The following SD cards are recommended for recording 6K 16:9 Blackmagic RAW 8:1 up to 30 fps.

Angelbird AV PRO SD V90 64GB
Sony Tough SF-G32T 32GB
Sony Tough SF-G64T 64GB
Sony Tough SF-G128T 128GB

The following SD cards are recommended for recording 6K 2.4:1 Blackmagic RAW 12:1 up to 60 fps.

Angelbird AV PRO SD V90 64GB
Sony Tough SF-G32T 32GB
Sony Tough SF-G64T 64GB
Sony Tough SF-G128T 128GB

The following SD cards are recommended for recording 4K DCI ProRes HQ up to 60 fps.

Angelbird AV PRO SD V90 64GB
Delkin Devices Power SDXC USH-II 64GB
Delkin Devices Prime SDXC USH-II 128GB
ProGrade Digital V90 UHS-II 250MB/s SDXC 128GB
ProGrade Digital V90 UHS-II 250MB/s SDXC 256GB
Sony Tough SF-G32T 32GB
Sony Tough SF-G64T 64GB
Sony Tough SF-G128T 128GB
Wise SD2-64U3 SDXC UHS-II 64GB

The following SD cards are recommended for recording 1080 ProRes 422 HQ up to 120 fps.

Angelbird AV PRO SD V90 64GB
Delkin Devices Power SDXC USH-II 64GB
Delkin Devices Prime SDXC USH-II 128GB
Lexar Professional 2000x UHS-II 300MB/s SDXC 64GB
Lexar Professional 2000x UHS-II 300MB/s SDXC 128GB
ProGrade Digital V90 UHS-II 250MB/s SDXC 256GB
Sony Tough SF-G32T 32GB
Sony Tough SF-G64T 64GB
Sony Tough SF-G128T 128GB
Toshiba Exceria Pro UHS-II N502 SDXC 256GB
Wise SD2-64U3 SDXC UHS-II 64GB

What USB‑C drives should I use with Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K?Will the Komodo (dragon) eat the Blackmagic Pocket CC 6K?

The following USB-C drives are recommended for recording 6K Blackmagic RAW 5:1 up to 50 fps.

Wise PTS-1024 Portable SSD 1TB

The following USB-C drives are recommended for recording 6K 2.4:1 Blackmagic RAW 5:1 up to 60 fps.

Samsung Portable SSD T5 250GB
Samsung Portable SSD T5 2TB
Wise PTS-1024 Portable SSD 1TB

The following USB-C drives are recommended for recording 2.8K 17:9 Blackmagic RAW 3:1 up to 120 fps.

Samsung Portable SSD T5 250GB
Samsung Portable SSD T5 2TB
Wise PTS-512 Portable SSD 512GB
Wise PTS-1024 Portable SSD 1TB

The following USB-C drives are recommended for recording 4K DCI ProRes HQ up to 60 fps.

Samsung Portable SSD T5 250GB
Samsung Portable SSD T5 1TB
Samsung Portable SSD T5 2TB
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 1TB
Wise PTS-512 Portable SSD 512GB
Wise PTS-1024 Portable SSD 1TB

The following USB‑C drives are recommended for recording 1080 ProRes 422 HQ up to 120 fps.

Samsung Portable SSD T5 250GB
Samsung Portable SSD T5 1TB
Samsung Portable SSD T5 2TB
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 1TB
Wise PTS-512 Portable SSD 512GB
Wise PTS-1024 Portable SSD 1TB

