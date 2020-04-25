Organizers of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run series announced that the running and walking event hosted in collaboration with the National Association of Broadcasters’ (NAB) Show is going virtual for 2020.

Want to participate in the 4K 4Charity Run at NAB Show in 2020? You still can, although the race goes virtual. Discover how you can run and help those most impacted by COVID-19.

Nothing stops the community from keeping its activities alive, and the example from the organizers of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run series is one more to add to a long list of events moving to virtual grounds and that ProVideo Coalition has shared with its readers.

The 4K 4Charity series leverages fun, healthy activities to help raise funds for non-profits focused on increasing diversity and inclusion in the technology and media industries, and celebrates advancements in video technology, such as Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K and 8K video. The race is open again, only this time NAB 4K 4Charity Fun Run is going virtual so that you can participate safely from anywhere at a time that suits your schedule, while continuing to raise funds for organizations supporting increased diversity and inclusion in technology. This year it will also help to raise funds for those most impacted by COVID-19.

Share your journey on social media

To get going, you select a 4K (2.49-mile) or 8K (4.97-mile) distance, plot a course, print out a race bib, and then complete the route at your own pace, whether that’s on one day or across several days within the event registration and donation window. Participants are encouraged to share their unique 4K 4Charity journey on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or Facebook with the social tag #4K4CharityVRun. All registrants will receive a finisher’s packet at the conclusion of the event period.

A portion of proceeds from the 4K 4Charity virtual event benefit UNICEF, which is on the ground in more than 190 countries, partnering with front-line responders to keep children healthy and learning, and protected from sickness and violence. The 4K 4Charity also raises funds for the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT), which builds a more equitable industry by teaching programming to K-12 girls and inspiring Latinas to pursue careers in tech.

The first-ever 4K 4Charity virtual event

Hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and made possible by sponsors including Planar Systems, Bitmovin, EditShare, Irdeto, SDVI, and Verimatrix, the 4K 4Charity Series has raised more than $1.1 million in gross proceeds since it was founded in 2014. The 4K 4Charity Fun Run makes it easy for participants and sponsors to get active and give back.

The edition for this year had planned a new option for participants, as ProVideo Coalition revealed last February. We wrote, then, that “The 4K 4Charity Run Series, an event that aims to help increase diversity and inclusion in the technology industry is upscaling the challenge that NAB attendees will face: besides the popular 4K (2.49-mile) route, this year’s run includes a new 8K (4.97-mile) course option. The run, say the organizers, “provides a healthy, fun activity for NAB attendees, supports non-profits focused on increased diversity and inclusion in the technology and media industries, and celebrates advancements in video technology, such as Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K and 8K video.”

8K course will be back for NAB Show 2021

With all the discussion going on about 8K in recent months, it made absolute sense to expand the race, which has always been associated with a celebration of technology advancements, so the new 8K course option from 4K 4Charity was added. As it became clear that NAB Show 2020 was not going to happen, organizers decided to keep the classic 4K course. The 8K will be back for NAB Show 2021.

“Though current events are keeping us physically apart, this virtual approach provides a positive way to bring our industry together on behalf of a great cause. We are excited to sponsor the first-ever 4K 4Charity virtual event and look forward to seeing colleagues join the fun and show their support for a healthier more equitable industry,” said Adam Schmidt, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing, and Professional Services, Planar Systems.