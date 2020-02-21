With all the discussion going on about 8K, this year’s edition of NAB Show has a new option for those who like to be at the forefront: a new 8K course option from 4K 4Charity; run, runner, run!

The 4K 4Charity Run Series, an event that aims to help increase diversity and inclusion in the technology industry is upscaling the challenge that NAB attendees will face: besides the the popular 4K (2.49-mile) route, this year’s run includes a new 8K (4.97-mile) course option. The run, says the organizers, “provides a healthy, fun activity for NAB attendees, supports non-profits focused on increased diversity and inclusion in the technology and media industries, and celebrates advancements in video technology, such as Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K and 8K video.”

The 4K 4Charity kicks off at 7:00 a.m. US Pacific Daylight Time on Tuesday, April 21 in Sunset Park, Las Vegas. Supporters can register here to participate or select the “Choose 2 Snooze” option to donate from anywhere.

4K 4Charity Fun Run at 2020 NAB Show will support two programs from the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT): Aspire IT and TECHNOLOchicas—building a more equitable industry by teaching programming to K-12 girls and inspiring Latinas to pursue careers in tech.

Women in computing

“We are honored to be a beneficiary of the 2020 4K 4Charity Fun Run and its’ support of impactful NCWIT programs, like AspireIT and TECHNOLOchicas—programs that inspire K-12 girls to make their mark with technological innovation,” says NCWIT CEO and Co-founder Lucy Sanders. “We also couldn’t be more appreciative of the Fun Run’s participants. Together, we can make great strides in increasing the influential and meaningful participation of women in computing.”

“We’ve heard from quite a few 4K 4Charity participants that an 8K course would be a great addition. With all the excitement around 8K UHD ahead of this summer’s big sporting events, there couldn’t be a more timely opportunity to expand the 4K run and support both of these amazing programs,” said Laura Barber, co-founder of the 4K 4Charity. “Now, with two distance options and multiple ways to donate, there are even more reasons to get involved, so please sign up today for a healthy, high-impact 4K or 8K experience and show your support for diversity and inclusion in tech!”

Complimentary bus transportation will be available to and from select NAB Show hotels and the event at Sunset Park, and light beverages and snacks will be provided. A limited number of sponsorships are available. For more information, please contact 4K 4Charity sponsorship manager, Elizabeth Smith at 4K4Charity@elemental.com.

How it all started

The inaugural 4K 4Charity Fun Run took place in 2014 at IBC Show in Amsterdam. At the time, 4K Ultra HD technology was a new, innovative, and prominent topic in the technology industry. During a planning meeting for IBC, a suggestion was made about implementing a 4km run, in which all proceeds would be donated to charity. It seemed like a novel idea, and it proved to be a success with 250+ individuals on the course and more than $28,000 donated.

What started in 2014 as a small idea to give back at industry events has grown into a global force for good. The 4K 4Charity Fun Run Series is a 4K (2.49-mile) and 8K (4.97-mile) running and walking event held annually in Las Vegas (NAB Show), Amsterdam (IBC Show), Los Angeles (SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition) and Portland, Oregon to raise awareness and financial support for global and local nonprofits that support increased diversity and inclusion initiatives. Whether you are a competitive runner or prefer a leisurely stroll, the 4K 4Charity Fun Run makes it easy for participants and sponsors to get active and give back.

Officially endorsed by NAB Show, the 4K 4Charity offers show attendees a healthy and fun alternative to traditional networking while providing much needed funding for diversity and inclusion initiatives. The 2019 4K 4Charity Fun Run at NAB was a great success, raising more than $90,500 and taking the 4K 4Charity series past the $1 million mark in total funds raised since the event was founded in 2014.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now