Drawing on over 80-years of Angenieux cinematic excellence, Optimo Primes capture the Angenieux look in a complete prime lens set. A total of 12 lenses will be available until the Spring of 2021.

Since the days when Pierre Angénieux, a French engineer and optician, created the first optical solutions that would lead to the invention of the modern zoom lenses, and the famous Angénieux retrofocus, the name of the company has been well known to the world’s top filmmakers, with the different lenses used in everything from blockbuster features, high ranking TV series, to independent content, either shot in spherical or anamorphic.

Now, it is time to discover the Angenieux Optimo Primes, developed through a partnership that includes Band Pro, Angenieux and Jebsen CineCast. Drawing on over 80-years of Angenieux cinematic excellence, Optimo Primes represent a long-awaited step in the evolution of professional optics; finally capturing that signature Angenieux look in a complete prime lens set. First unveiled at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Optimo Primes will be on display at Cine Gear LA at both Band Pro’s booth #70 and Angenieux’s booth #40.

12 primes lenses from 21 to 200mm

Designed to give today’s cinematic artists the freedom to work on the largest possible canvas, Optimo Primes provide, says the company, full frame 46.5mm image circle coverage with a consistently fast 1.8 T-stop. All focal lengths provide maximum flexibility with fully interchangeable mounts including LPL, XPL, PL, Canon EF, Nikon F and Panavision XL. Engineered as smart lenses, Optimo Primes will support both Cooke/I and Arri LDS; and feature common gear size and position across the entire 12-lens set.

Focal lengths for Optimo Primes include 21mm, 28mm, 40mm, 50mm, 75mm and 135mm for the initial 6-lens production run scheduled for delivery Fall 2020. The complete 12-lens set will include 18mm, 32mm, and 100mm lenses delivering Winter 2020; and 24mm, 60mm and 200mm completing the set in Spring 2021.

A milestone achievement

Band Pro’s President and CEO, Amnon Band noted: “Band Pro has a history of actively developing the next generation of cinematic tools. Partnering with Angenieux on Optimo Primes is nothing short of a milestone achievement. We’ve worked hard to capture the essence of classic Angenieux glass; and paired it with the most advanced modern optical engineering to make a lens unlike any other.”

Sales and distribution of the new Optimo Prime lenses will be handled in the Americas by Band Pro, in Europe and Africa by Angenieux, and in Asia by Jebsen CineCast. Preorders in the Americas are available now on a first come, first-served basis at 1-888-BAND-PRO or by emailing sales@bandpro.com.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now