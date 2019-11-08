Up to 90% faster performance in Cinebench R20 nT, up to 47% more performance in Adobe Premiere are some of the claims made by AMD for the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X now introduced.

The battle continues, and it’s the consumer that always wins. Intel showed their goods, now it is time for AMD to reply. The newest CPU from the company, the powerful 32-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X and 24-core 3960X processors provide, according to AMD, “up to 90 percent more performance and up to 2.5X more available storage bandwidth than competitive offerings.” While these numbers come with footnotes that point to AMD’s own tests, they do suggest what users can expect from the new processors.

Users wanting to build their next computers around these processors don’t need to wait long. These powerful new additions to AMD’s high-end desktop processor family, able to deliver groundbreaking performance for creators, developers, and enthusiasts, arrive soon. Built, says the company, to deliver leadership performance for the most demanding desktop and content creation workloads, the 24-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and the 32-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X processors will be available worldwide November 25, 2019.

The fastest desktop processor

“With our 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors, AMD is once again raising the performance bar significantly for creators, developers, and PC enthusiasts,” said Saied Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, AMD Client Compute. “3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors combine leadership performance and energy efficiency to create the ultimate high-end desktop solution. We are extremely excited to expand our leadership high-end desktop processor family and deliver the world’s fastest processors.”

The 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper lineup features two new processors built on industry-leading 7nm “Zen 2” core architecture, boasting up to 88 PCIe 4.0 lanes and 144MB cache with extraordinary power efficiency. Achieving up to 90 percent faster performance over the competition’s top-end HEDT processor (which AMD names as the Intel Core i9-9980XE ), the new 32-core Ryzen Threadripper 3970X processor offers unsurpassed performance as the most powerful and fastest desktop processor in the high-end desktop market.

Better performance and power efficiency

The numbers are impressive, no doubt. According to the tests made by AMD, its AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X offers significantly better performance than the competition across multiple content creation and compute-intensive workloads, including:

Up to 90% faster performance in Cinebench R20 nT

Up to 47% more performance in Adobe Premiere

Up to 49% more performance in V-Ray

Up to 43% more performance in Chromium Release 78 Compile

Up to 36% more performance in Unreal Engine

The 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors deliver this leadership performance all while delivering up to 66% better power efficiency, also according to AMD’s tests. Performance per watt testing conducted by AMD performance labs as of 10/18/2019. Relative performance per watt evaluated by dividing Cinebench R20 nT score by total system power. Watts per core approximated by dividing system wall power by core count(s). Products tested: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X, AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X, Intel Core i9-9980XE. Results may vary, adds AMD at the end.

In tandem with the launch of the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors, AMD unveiled a brand new Socket sTRX4, optimized for near- and long-term scalability of the Ryzen Threadripper platform. Offering 4X more bandwidth to the chipset compared to 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper, and up to 2.5X more available bandwidth than the competition for simultaneous peripherals like SSDs or GPUs, 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper offers the ultimate HEDT platform without compromise.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now