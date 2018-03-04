With the new 2TB Pak 2000 AJA now offers four Pak Media sizes, which are available as preformatted in either HFS+ or exFAT for fast deployment upon arrival.

Pak Media is a high capacity Solid State Drive (SSD) encased in a protective housing with a rugged connection engineered to handle the rigors of repeated use in the field and available in multiple capacities to fit your needs.

The new Pak 2000 introduced by AJA Video Systems delivers the longer recording capacity required for live event productions, documentaries, news and sports programming, making it ideal for multi-camera HD workflows with the Ki Pro Ultra Plus’s multi-channel HD recording capabilities.

The high capacity drive can hold more than four hours of 4K/UltraHD ProRes (HQ), three hours of ProRes 4444 at 30p, and up to two hours ProRes (HQ) or 90 minutes of ProRes 4444 at 60p. Double the length can be achieved with two Pak drives and rollover support in solutions as Ki Pro Ultra and Ki Pro Ultra Plus, from AJA. Like all AJA recording media, Pak 2000 is tested for optimal performance and reliability, and backed by an international warranty.

With file based recording meaning your files are your master copy, there is no option to leave things to chance, and that’s why Pak Media uses a solid metal housing to protect the internal SSD drive from the bumps and bounces of field use, ensuring your media is secure. AJA says that “the reinforced connector is engineered for repeated insertion and removal cycles, unlike the connector built into SSD drives, which is designed primarily to be inserted into a computer and rarely removed.”

“With productions rapidly embracing high resolution, high frame rate and multi-cam workflows, media storage is a key concern. Pak 2000 introduces a high capacity recording option at a lower cost per GB than before, and with the performance and reliability our products are known for,” shared AJA President Nick Rashby.

The company also revealed new ordering options for the entire Pak drive family, including HFS+ formatting for macOS users and exFAT for PC and universal use. ““Our new HFS+ and exFat options give customers greater flexibility with formatting upon ordering that fits their workflow demands” said Nick Rashby during the announcement of the new product.

There are four Pak Media sizes available offering a balance between price and long recording needs.

Formatted for Mac (HFS+):

Pak 2000-R0 2TB HFS+: $1,795.00

Pak 1000-R0 1TB HFS+: $1,495.00

Pak 512-R1 512GB HFS+: $995.00

Pak 256-R1 256GB HFS+: $495.00

Formatted for PC (exFAT):

Pak 2000-X0 2TB exFAT: $1,795.00

Pak 1000-X0 1TB exFAT: $1,495.00

Pak 512-X1 512GB exFAT: $995.00

Pak 256-X1 256GB exFAT: $495.00

Pak drives are compatible with the CION production camera as well as the Ki Pro Ultra and Ki Pro Quad 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD file based recorders and players. The combination of these devices and Pak storage creates an efficient workflow for capturing media as ProRes files and bringing it quickly and easily into the postproduction environment in a high quality file format that maintains manageable file sizes.

AJA also offers an external Pak Dock ((sold separately, priced at $295) with Thunderbolt and USB 3.0 connections for fast transfer of media to a host computer.