AJA is now shipping HDR Image Analyzer 12G, the powerful, real-time HDR and WCG monitoring and analysis platform featuring 12G-SDI connectivity and 8K support.

Delivering a comprehensive array of tools for the effective real time analysis of the latest HDR standards – including HLG, PQ and Rec.2020 – from 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD content in a stand-alone 1RU device, the HDR Image Analyzer 12G from AJA was developed in partnership with Colorfront. Supporting a wealth of inputs from camera LOG formats to SDR (REC 709), PQ (ST 2084) and HLG it offers color gamut support for BT.2020 alongside traditional BT.709. And it does all this with the simplicity of single-cable connectivity for higher bandwidth workflows.

HDR Image Analyzer 12G fuses AJA’s production-proven video I/O technology with powerful HDR and WCG image analysis tools from Colorfront, including waveform, histogram and vectorscope monitoring and analysis of up to 8K content over 12G-SDI for broadcast and OTT production, post, QC and mastering.

Within a compact 1RU chassis, HDR Image Analyzer 12G provides users with a comprehensive toolset to monitor and analyze SDR and HDR formats, including PQ (Perceptual Quantizer) and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG). Additionally, the HDR Image Analyzer v2.0 update introduces configurable windows support for increased user flexibility for both the HDR Image Analyzer 12G and original HDR Image Analyzer models.

A look at the key features

Additional HDR Image Analyzer 12G features include:

8K/UltraHD2, 4K/UltraHD, and HD 60p over 12G-SDI inputs

UltraHD UI for native resolution picture display over DisplayPort

Configurable layouts for placing desired tools in the preferred window

Remote configuration, updates, logging and screenshot transfers via an integrated web UI

Remote Desktop support

Support for display referred SDR (Rec.709), HDR ST 2084/PQ and HLG analysis

Support for scene referred ARRI, Canon, Panasonic, RED and Sony camera color spaces

Display and color processing lookup table (LUT) support

CIE graph, vectorscope, waveform and histogram support

Nit levels and phase metering

False color mode to easily spot pixels out of gamut or brightness

Advanced out of gamut and out of brightness detection with error intolerance

Data analyzer with pixel picker

Line mode to focus a region of interest onto a single horizontal or vertical line

File-based error logging with timecode

Reference still store

SDI auto signal detection

Three-year warranty

HDR Image Analyzer 12G is now available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $19,995 US MSRP. To order or for more information, visit AJA Video Systems website.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now