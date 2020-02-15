AJA is now shipping HDR Image Analyzer 12G, the powerful, real-time HDR and WCG monitoring and analysis platform featuring 12G-SDI connectivity and 8K support.
Delivering a comprehensive array of tools for the effective real time analysis of the latest HDR standards – including HLG, PQ and Rec.2020 – from 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD content in a stand-alone 1RU device, the HDR Image Analyzer 12G from AJA was developed in partnership with Colorfront. Supporting a wealth of inputs from camera LOG formats to SDR (REC 709), PQ (ST 2084) and HLG it offers color gamut support for BT.2020 alongside traditional BT.709. And it does all this with the simplicity of single-cable connectivity for higher bandwidth workflows.
HDR Image Analyzer 12G fuses AJA’s production-proven video I/O technology with powerful HDR and WCG image analysis tools from Colorfront, including waveform, histogram and vectorscope monitoring and analysis of up to 8K content over 12G-SDI for broadcast and OTT production, post, QC and mastering.
Within a compact 1RU chassis, HDR Image Analyzer 12G provides users with a comprehensive toolset to monitor and analyze SDR and HDR formats, including PQ (Perceptual Quantizer) and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG). Additionally, the HDR Image Analyzer v2.0 update introduces configurable windows support for increased user flexibility for both the HDR Image Analyzer 12G and original HDR Image Analyzer models.
A look at the key features
Additional HDR Image Analyzer 12G features include:
- 8K/UltraHD2, 4K/UltraHD, and HD 60p over 12G-SDI inputs
- UltraHD UI for native resolution picture display over DisplayPort
- Configurable layouts for placing desired tools in the preferred window
- Remote configuration, updates, logging and screenshot transfers via an integrated web UI
- Remote Desktop support
- Support for display referred SDR (Rec.709), HDR ST 2084/PQ and HLG analysis
- Support for scene referred ARRI, Canon, Panasonic, RED and Sony camera color spaces
- Display and color processing lookup table (LUT) support
- CIE graph, vectorscope, waveform and histogram support
- Nit levels and phase metering
- False color mode to easily spot pixels out of gamut or brightness
- Advanced out of gamut and out of brightness detection with error intolerance
- Data analyzer with pixel picker
- Line mode to focus a region of interest onto a single horizontal or vertical line
- File-based error logging with timecode
- Reference still store
- SDI auto signal detection
- Three-year warranty
HDR Image Analyzer 12G is now available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $19,995 US MSRP. To order or for more information, visit AJA Video Systems website.
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!