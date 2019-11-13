AJA Video Systems has announced new 8K support for the HDR Image Analyzer 12G, its real-time HDR and WCG monitoring and analysis platform developed in partnership with Colorfront.

The upcoming free software release from AJA for its HDR Image Analyzer 12G will feature up to 8K/UHD2 HDR monitoring and analysis for high raster content with 12G-SDI for higher bandwidth workflows with the simplicity of single-cable connectivity.

HDR Image Analyzer 12G fuses AJA’s production-proven video I/O technology with powerful HDR and WCG image analysis tools from Colorfront, including waveform, histogram and vectorscope monitoring and analysis of up to 8K content over 12G-SDI for broadcast and OTT production, post, QC and mastering. Within a compact 1RU chassis, HDR Image Analyzer 12G provides users with a comprehensive toolset to monitor and analyze SDR and HDR formats, including PQ (Perceptual Quantizer) and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG).

Essential features

Additional feature highlights of the HDR Image Analyzer 12G from AJA include:

Up to 8K/UltraHD2/4K/UltraHD/HD 60p over 12G-SDI inputs

UltraHD UI for native resolution picture display over DisplayPort

Configurable layouts for placing desired tools in the preferred window

Remote configuration, updates, logging and screenshot transfers via an integrated web UI

Remote Desktop support

Support for display referred SDR (Rec.709), HDR ST 2084/PQ and HLG analysis

Support for scene referred ARRI, Canon, Panasonic, RED and Sony camera color spaces

Display and color processing lookup table (LUT) support

CIE graph, vectorscope, waveform and histogram support

Nit levels and phase metering

False color mode to easily spot pixels out of gamut or brightness

Advanced out of gamut and out of brightness detection with error intolerance

Data analyzer with pixel picker

Line mode to focus a region of interest onto a single horizontal or vertical line

File-based error logging with timecode

Reference still store

SDI auto signal detection

Three-year warranty

8K adoption across the industry

“Driven widely by 8K advances in Japan and across Asia, there is a growing international demand for powerful production tools that facilitate the creation and delivery of ultra-high definition content,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “HDR Image Analyzer 12G was developed to support higher bandwidth content and provide customers with pinpoint color accuracy, and the new addition of 8K support will power the highest resolution workflows as 8K adoption advances across the industry.”

HDR Image Analyzer 12G will be available soon through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $19,995. Visit AJA Video Systems website to order or for more information.

