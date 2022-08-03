From a simple Frame Rate Converter to input signal preprocessing controls, a series of new features are added to AJA’s Mini-Converters, thanks to the magic of software updates.

AJA Video Systems launched Mini-Config v2.26.4, a free software update that brings several user-requested enhancements to its popular line of Mini-Converters.

From production to post and live events, AJA Mini-Converters offer the most complete range of compact, standalone conversion and infrastructure solutions, designed to the highest standards in reliability and quality. AJA’s line of Mini-Converters covers a broad range of 4K, HD, and SD conversion needs spanning broadcast, production, post, and proAV.

Now AJA releases Mini-Config v2.26.4 a feature-rich software update that streamlines conversion workflows, delivers enhanced flexibility for its line of Mini-Converters. The release brings several user-requested enhancements to AJA’s HA5-12G, HA5-4K, HA5-Plus, HA5-Fiber, Hi5-12G, Hi5-4K-Plus, 4K2HD, 12G-AM, and 12G-AMA Mini-Converters.

All the new features available

Here is a description of the new features added with this free update:

HA5-12G and HA5-4K

AJA Mini-Config v2.26.4 adds input signal preprocessing controls to HA5-12G and HA5-4K Mini-Converters, allowing professionals to accept sources with high jitter. All HA5-12G Mini-Converters now also support 12-bit SDI output, include Genlock controls for “HDMI In” and “Free Run” selections, and automatically mute the SDI output if no valid signal is detected on the HDMI cable or it is removed.

HA5-Plus and HA5-Fiber

Via the latest release, AJA has added a simple Frame Rate Converter (FRC) to HA5-Plus and HA5-Fiber Mini-Converters that uses a frame drop/frame repeat methodology to convert integer input video frame rates to non-integer (e.g. p60 to p59.94) or non-integer to integer (e.g. p59.94 to p60). Newly added EDID Emulation allows users to specify a video format for the EDID, and the information is then sent to the source video device. The feature can indicate whether YCbCr formats are supported as well as the number of supported audio channels (2 or 8).

Hi5-12G and Hi5-4K Plus

AJA Mini-Config v2.26.4 adds 12-bit support to AJA Hi5-12G and Hi5-4K-Plus Mini-Converters.

12G-AM and 12G-AMA

Rounding out Mini-Config v2.26.4, a 1.5G-SDI Internal Signal Generator enables 12G-AM and 12G-AMA Mini-Converters to allow the embedder path to function without the need to connect a source to the SDI input. HDR and Colorimetry metadata are now also displayed for these models in Mini-Config.

“Media and entertainment professionals need to be able to seamlessly move signals between various equipment in the field, which requires reliable, high-quality conversion. AJA develops a broad range of Mini-Converters to support these needs, and we continue to advance our Mini-Converter feature set to help professionals adapt to whatever scenario the job might pose,” shared AJA President Nick Rashby. “AJA Mini-Config v2.26.4 brings a host of powerful new features and improvements that we’re excited to share with users.”

Additional enhancements for AJA 4K2HD, Hi5-12G, Hi5-4K-Plus, and 12GM Mini-Converter models are also available via Mini-Config v.2.26.4. AJA recommends all AJA Mini-Converter users download the free update from the Mini-Config Support Page. For more details about AJA’s Mini-Converter products, visit: www.aja.com/family/mini-converters.