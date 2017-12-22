AJA’s Io 4K Plus, now available, simplifies 4K/UltraHD and HDR workflows and boosts audio capabilities for post production professionals.

The Io 4K Plus brings post production professionals flexible 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 I/O connectivity and advanced audio. Harnessing the bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3, Io 4K Plus supports 4K/UltraHD and HD large raster, high frame rate, deep color and HDR workflows. Compatible with the latest 4K/UltraHD devices, Io 4K Plus also includes AJA’s proven conversion technology for real time, high-quality scaling of 4K and UltraHD to HD for monitoring and output. In addition, it supports Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple FCP X and Avid Media Composer, among other standard creative tools.

Io 4K Plus feature highlights include:

Portable 4K/UltraHD and HD/SD capture and playback across Thunderbolt 3

Backwards compatibility with Thunderbolt and Thunderbolt 2 hosts

12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 I/O for 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD/SD with HFR support up to 60p at 4:2:2 (on Thunderbolt 3 hosts)

Real time 4K/UltraHD to 2K/HD down-conversion

8-, 10- and 12-bit 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 over 12G-SDI or HDMI 2.0 workflow support (on Thunderbolt 3 hosts)

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports for easy daisy-chaining of up to six Thunderbolt devices

Audio I/O: 16-channel embedded SDI; 8-channel embedded HDMI; 4-channel analog audio In and 4-channel audio Out via XLR break-out

Simultaneously, AJA announced the availability of Desktop Software v14, which introduces support for Io 4K Plus, in addition to new enhancements for AJA KONA and Io products that simplify 4K/UHD and HDR workflows, and broaden audio capabilities. Providing editors with greater control and integration between timeline audio, host system application audio and microphone inputs, the release enables simple, adjustable audio mixing, monitoring and recording. Post professionals can easily review and play audio files from multiple locations – including locally stored files, or via a MAM or web browser – in project timelines, and record voiceovers to existing media on the timeline.

Desktop Software v14 feature highlights include:

New audio controls to adjust the monitoring mix between NLE timeline audio playback, host system audio and voice over / punch-in mic input

Ability to audition music or other audio from a web browser/MAM/cloud, while listening to playback from an Adobe Premiere Pro CC or Apple FCP X timeline

Record voiceovers to timeline with low latency, full duplex audio punch-in with Io 4K Plus, Io 4K and KONA 4 for Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Avid Media Composer

12G-SDI, 6G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 I/O configuration controls for Io 4K Plus via AJA’s Control Panel and Control Room Software

Io 4K Plus is available now for US MSRP $2495 through AJA’s worldwide reseller network. Free Desktop Software v14 can be downloaded from AJA’s website.

Was This Post Helpful: