AJA introduces Desktop Software and SDK v16.2 with a wide range of workflow enhancements, including the latest macOS support, for macOS Monterey, and also for Windows 11.

The new feature-rich release from AJA video Systems introduces a wide range of workflow enhancements, including the latest macOS support; new OBS Studio compatibility; improved 12-bit, 444, RGB workflows for 4K/UltraHD; upgraded LUT functionality; new codec and special playback support in Control Room; and expanded multichannel audio. The release also underpins the launch of Io X3, the newest addition to AJA’s Io lineup of powerful Thunderbolt 3 connected mobile capture and output devices.

According to AJA, Desktop Software v16.2 is now as a free download from the AJA website and includes support for macOS Monterey and Windows 11. Once Desktop Software is installed on a system running OBS Studio v27.2 or later, select AJA devices will be immediately available for multi- or single-channel capture and switching up to 4K/UltraHD 30p and 2K/HD 60p.

OBS Project core contributor Colin Edwards shared, “With the release of the new AJA plugin for OBS Studio, users have even more choices for integrating OBS into professional broadcast workflows. This plugin sets a new standard for reliability and customization when working with broadcast hardware. AJA has set an example for other hardware manufactures by open-sourcing their SDK and driver source code. We would like to thank the AJA engineers who have worked with us to make this happen.”

SDK v16.2 introduces a host of new features

Here is the complete information shared by AJA Video Systems about this new release:

Desktop Software v16.2 also enables greater flexibility and more accurate, vivid 4K/UltraHD color workflows, courtesy of new 12-bit, 4:4:4, RGB firmware for KONA 5 and Corvid 44 12G, with support for a full 12-bit pipeline across capture to color space conversion and output. This functionality is backed by an upgrade to the .cube format for all 12-bit and 10-bit LUT capabilities, bringing greater compatibility between AJA hardware and third-party color and mastering applications. Workflow options with included AJA Control Room software are expanded through the addition of H.264 and H.265 capture and playback up to 2K/HD 60p, including Timecode and Closed Captioning support, and further provide seamless compatibility with mobile devices, PCs, and AJA Ki Pro GO media. This release also includes new deep memory buffer capabilities for Control Room to maintain steady and pristine playback in the event that storage or network bottlenecks interrupt the flow of data from storage to the video output host. With the introduction of Io X3, a new MultiView feature allows up to four incoming SDI sources to be monitored on a single external HDMI monitor, providing a confidence view for multi-channel workflows with OBS Studio and Telestream Wirecast.

In addition to the traditional AJA Developer Program enrollment, AJA’s world-class SDK v16.2 is also now available via Open Source, offering multiple options for developers looking to incorporate powerful AJA technologies into product design and development. SDK v16.2 also introduces a host of new features, including 64/32 audio channel support with KONA 5, Corvid 44 12G, Corvid 88, and Corvid 44, enabling users to ingest and output up to 64 discrete audio channels across multiple SDI links, perfect for the latest 8K workflows that require 22.2 audio mastering.

Release highlights include:

macOS Monterey and Windows 11 support

Multi-channel support for OBS Studio (v2.27 onwards) at up to 4K/UltraHD 30p and 2K/HD 60p for KONA 5, KONA 4, KONA HDMI, Io 4K Plus, Io X3, and T-TAP Pro

Enhanced 12-bit, 4:4:4, RGB 4K/UltraHD firmware for KONA 5 and Corvid 44 12G

12-bit LUT support and .cube LUT compatibility enhancements for AJA Control Panel

H.264 and H.265 capture and playback for AJA Control Room

Deep memory buffers for sustained playback for AJA Control Room

MultiView on HDMI output, offering display of multiple sources to one monitor, via SDK v16.2 and KONA 5

Access to the core AJA SDK for the open source developer community

64/32 channel audio support for KONA 5, Corvid 44 12G, Corvid 88, and Corvid 44

“Desktop Software v16.2 is a huge update. Ensuring the highest-fidelity imagery with wider color depth, support for 12-bit color during post-production and monitoring and is critical for any production looking to achieve the desired look,” shared Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Desktop Software and SDK v16.2 expand support for 12-bit RGB across our production-proven KONA, Io, Corvid, T-TAP Pro, and the new Io X3, while also introducing new capabilities to streamline complex workflows. We’re also excited to open up the AJA SDK to input from global open source developers, whose contributions can foster new innovation and help drive the industry forward.”

Pricing and Availability

AJA Desktop Software v16.2 is now available as a free download from AJA’s support page, and AJA SDK v16.2 is accessible to participants of the AJA Developer Program as a free download from AJA’s Developer Partner site. The Open Source Developer community can access the AJA SDK from AJA’s GitHub page.