AJA Video Systems updated its FS-HDR real-time HDR/WCG converter and frame synchronizer with a free firmware update – v4.0 – so professionals can take advantage of the latest BBC HLG LUT improvements. A new ColorFront Engine TV Mode was part of the new features added, which included v1.4 BBC HLG LUTs, and more.

The Colorfront Engine TV Mode provides new color and camera correction essentials, adding Knee Point and Knee Slope controls to better manage highlights and roll-off in SDR and HDR (HLG and PQ) conversions, greatly enhancing the image output. With this mode, “more HDRimage information is accessible for use in SDR down-conversions, and SDR expansion into HDR can be more thoughtfully managed” says AJA Video Systems.

“More than a simple curve – the company continues -, the new mode is powered by an algorithm based on the human visual system that maintains the source color relationships of the original material though the transform process. To protect the color fidelity of SDR brand colors used in graphics or in-camera, SDR to HDR and HDR to SDR transforms facilitate seamless round-tripping. “

New v1.4 BBC HLG LUTs

For professionals looking to take advantage of the latest BBC HLG LUT improvements, FS-HDR v4.0 also includes new v1.4 BBC HLG LUTs and a new LUT 9 for HLG to SDR display-light conversions. Additional enhancements include support for a wider range of camera metadata management schemes to streamline the pass-through of camera and lens metadata through FS-HDR to downstream devices for on-set applications, and the ability to configure the HDR components of the SDI output VPID on a channel-by-channel basis, which has proven vital to workflows that require a consistent VPID.

“HDR production is in a constant state of change. As more HDR workflows are implemented, we’re working alongside customers in the field, taking notes and envisioning new features we can build into firmware releases like v4.0. We’re excited to bring FS-HDR users powerful new features that will simplify their day-to-day production challenges,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

FS-HDR is a versatile 1RU, rack-mount universal converter/frame synchronizer for real-time HDR transforms as well as 4K/HD up/down/cross conversions. Fusing AJA’s production-proven FS frame synchronization and conversion technology with video and color space processing algorithms from the award-winning Colorfront Engine, FS-HDR matches the real-time, low-latency processing and color fidelity demands that broadcast, OTT, post production and ProAV environments require.

FS-HDR v4.0 is available now as a free download from AJA’s support page. For more information about FS-HDR, visit the equipment’s webpage.