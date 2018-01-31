AJA’s FS-HDR v2.0 software enables greater control over color processing and HDR

The new version of the software for AJA’s FS-HDR converter/frame synchronizer now released introduces new parametric controls and adds support for camera formats.

AJA just released free v2.0 software for its FS-HDR enables greater control over color processing and HDR conversion, transforms and expands camera format support.

FS-HDR v2.0 software introduces, according to AJA,  intuitive new parametric controls that allow users to fine tune the look of final transforms in FS-HDR, and adds support for camera formats Sony S-Log3, S-Gamut Cine and S-Log3 BT.2020.

FS-HDR v2.0 brings 17 new controls to FS-HDR, including 12 for color correction (red, green, blue and master controls for lift, gamma and gain), one for color saturation, two for input formats (Log look and SDR softness), and two to adjust the volume of HDR in the output signal and ambient light compensation. Each control is accessible via FS-HDR’s front panel, the web GUI on any browser, or REST interface, and settings can be stored to a preset for recall later or copied to other FS-HDR units.

“With HDR and WCG a continuing focus for many broadcast, production, post and ProAV professionals this year, we’ve been collaborating with FS-HDR customers to develop new features that make it easier to achieve the desired look for each transform, while also offering support for the tools they prefer to work with,” said AJA President Nick Rashby.

FS-HDR is a versatile 1RU, rackmount universal converter/frame synchronizer for real time HDR transforms as well as 4K/HD up, down, cross-conversions. Fusing AJA’s production proven FS frame synchronization and conversion technology with video and color space processing algorithms from the award winning Colorfront Engine, FS-HDR matches the real time, low latency processing and color fidelity demands that broadcast, OTT,  postproduction and ProAV environments require. FS-HDR offers two modes for comprehensive signal conversion, and allows users to also convert a range of camera Log formats to HDR broadcast standards as well as to/from BT.2020/BT.709.

FS-HDR v2.0 software is available as a free download today from AJA’s website. FS-HDR is now available for purchase through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $7995.


