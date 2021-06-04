PAK Media is a high-capacity SSD engineered to handle the rigors of repeated use in the field. The new PAK Dock Pro is a bus-powered external dock for use with AJA PAK media.

AJA Video Systems rolled out this month the new compact PAK Dock Pro media reader featuring ubiquitous USB-C connectivity. With no external power supply required, the compact, plug-and-play device streamlines the transfer of Apple ProRes and Avid DNx files from AJA Ki Pro Ultra 12G digital video recorders to desktop and laptop computers on macOS and Windows operating systems. PAK Dock Pro supports the latest USB 3.2 Gen 1 standard via the USB-C connection, ensuring broad compatibility and extremely fast transfer speeds.

Designed to simplify media transfers in broadcast, production, post and ProAV environments, PAK Dock Pro allows professionals to quickly and easily ingest files recorded to AJA PAK solid state drives (SSDs) to a desktop or laptop computer. Users remove the PAK media drive from the Ki Pro Ultra 12G, insert it into the PAK Dock Pro and plug the media reader into their computer via USB-C for near-instant editing, highlights creation, archiving and more.

File based recording means your files are your master copy – something you don’t want to leave to chance. PAK Media uses a solid metal housing to protect the internal SSD drive from the bumps and bounces of field use, ensuring your media is secure. The reinforced connector is engineered for repeated insertion and removal cycles, unlike the connector built into SSD drives, which is designed primarily to be inserted into a computer and rarely removed.

Compatible with all AJA PAK drives

There are four PAK Media sizes available offering a balance between price and long recording needs and you may order the media as preformatted in either HFS+ or exFAT for fast deployment upon arrival. PAK Dock Pro is compatible with all AJA PAK drives including the PAK 2000, PAK 1000, PAK 512 and PAK 256, and PAK drives used in legacy Ki Pro Ultra and Ki Pro Quad products.

“Speed and efficiency are mission critical in modern content production, and we strive to deliver these features for every product we bring to market. AJA PAK Dock Pro integrates the latest USB-C connectivity to ensure lightning fast results and broad compatibility when transferring media, whatever the use case,” shared Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

Key PAK Dock Pro features include:

Compatible with all AJA PAK Media for convenient file transfers

USB 3.1 Gen 2 for transfer speeds up to 10Gbps (Actual transfer speed is dependent on the PAK media used ) Cables included

Reversible USB Type-C connector for quick and easy connection

Bus powered

Compact 11cm x 6cm x 1.5cm metal enclosure Ideal for desktop use



AJA PAK Dock Pro is available now through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $195 US MSRP. For more information, visit: www.aja.com/products/pak.