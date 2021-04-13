AJA Video Systems is more than the products filmmakers know, as the solutions from the company are used in a range of applications in healthcare, broadcast, virtual production, and beyond.

AJA adopts NVIDIA Jetson and CLARA AGX, an integration that introduces a powerful tool set for OEM developers to build real-time AI and advanced image, video, and signal processing and streaming.

AJA Video Systems announced AJA Software Development Kit (SDK) support for the NVIDIA Jetson platform for edge AI, and the NVIDIA Clara AGX developer kit, which provides real-time artificial intelligence (AI) and imaging for medical devices. This set of tools allows developers to build real-time AI and advanced image, video, and signal processing and streaming solutions for a range of markets.

According to the company, “with the AJA SDK supported on both the Jetson edge AI platform and Clara AGX developer kit, OEM developers can intuitively harness supported AJA KONA and Corvid PCIe I/O solutions to develop robust, real-time AI and video imaging and streaming systems and devices that support 8K and 4K video capture and playback for a range of applications in healthcare, broadcast, virtual production, and beyond.

An AI computing platform for GPU-accelerated parallel processing in embedded solutions, Jetson allows developers to envision powerful autonomous systems. Built on NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier, Clara AGX provides developers with an AI computer and software development framework for building AI medical devices that feature advanced image, video, and signal processing – from endoscopes to advanced surgical displays and more.

AI imaging and streaming solutions

With AJA SDK support for Jetson and Clara AGX, OEM developers using either can easily build AJA KONA 5, KONA HDMI, and Corvid 44 12G into their solutions to ensure reliable, high quality UltraHD/HD I/O. The integration also delivers AJA KONA 5, KONA HDMI and Corvid 44 12G compatibility for NVIDIA GPUDirect RDMA. Incorporated into the Clara AGX developer platform via an integrated NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUDirect RDMA GPU, the technology provides a direct path for data exchange between the GPU and AJA I/O solutions to ensure low latency and high throughput. AJA anticipates launching Clara AGX and Jetson support for additional AJA I/O solutions in the future.

“AI technology is accelerating innovation across business verticals from medicine to media and entertainment and beyond, and is an area that AJA is exploring,” shared Bill Bowen, CTO, AJA. “By working with NVIDIA to integrate the Jetson edge AI platform and Clara AGX developer kit with the AJA SDK, our latest collaboration provides OEM developers with a solid foundation to more quickly and easily bring game-changing AI imaging and streaming solutions to market that support ultra high resolution video.”

About AJA KONA 5

KONA 5 is a blazingly fast I/O card designed for today’s most demanding video and audio workflows, whether working with 8K/UltraHD2, 4K/UltraHD, 2K/HD, SD, Deep Color, HFR and/or HDR. Supporting 10-bit 4:2:2 and 12-bit 4:4:4 color spaces for pristine imagery, KONA 5 provides the flexibility to ingest and output with 12G/6G/3G-SDI and monitor with a full-size HDMI 2.0 port. The bidirectional 12G-SDI ports provide immense flexibility for capture and simultaneous pass through, and with the appropriate software, multi-channel capture and streaming. For HDR workflows, KONA 5 supports VPID signaling for SDR/HDR Transfer Characteristics, Colorimetry and Luminance via SDI and HDR10, HDR 10 + and HLG for rich color delivery over HDMI 2.0. Dolby Vision.

About AJA KONA HDMI

KONA HDMI is a professional quality multi-channel HDMI capture card that packs a punch with advanced power and flexibility. Designed to meet the demands of a variety workflows such as gaming, streaming, VJ-ing, live events switching, vlogging, VR, post and broadcast, KONA HDMI boasts support for dual channel capture up to 4K/UltraHD 60p or four channel capture up to 2K/HD 60 and HDR video and metadata capture. KONA HDMI is also supported by both the AJA SDK as well as Video for Linux®, bringing developers multichannel HDMI ingest, switching, monitoring, and communication.

About AJA Corvid 44 12G

Corvid 44 12G is AJA’s compact 8-lane PCIe 3.0 I/O card with four bidirectional 12G-SDI HD-BNC connections, designed for today’s most demanding video and audio workflows. Corvid 44 12G is available in several configurations, including full-height or low-profile, with passive or active cooling.