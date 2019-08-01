Post Production

After Effects selected as VFX category resource for Netflix Post Technology Program

Profile Picture Rich Young July 31, 2019

Last October, the Netflix Post Technology Alliance was announced, bringing together some of the biggest technology names in film production and post production. This week Adobe announced that After Effects was selected for the Netflix Post Technology Program’s newly introduced VFX category of tech resources for the Netflix ecosystem. The Netflix Post Technology Alliance program helps manufacturers who build and market products used in the post-production and delivery of Netflix original productions to ensure that tools comply with Netflix specifications and industry standards.

 

Despite questions (what is a movie?) surrounding streaming movies and Academy Awards, Netflix is proceeding full bore in production, post production, and content management. Hollywood studios can’t quit Netflix — even if they want to, with the New York Times claiming that Netflix’s first-floor waiting room is ‘The Town Hall of Hollywood.’ Still expanding, Netflix’s production hub outside of Los Angeles will be in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

For some visual context on this modern day movie studio, see A behind the scenes look at Netflix Studio Hack Day.

 

Last fall, After Effects’ founding team was honored with a Scientific and Engineering Award from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for breaking new ground in the science of filmmaking. For those who would like to learn more about additional Adobe resources for filmmakers, check out Adobe’s Santa Monica office. For those who can’t visit in person, you can still access tutorials, customer testimonials, and interviews on the Inside Hollywood’s Cutting Rooms playlist on the Adobe Creative Cloud YouTube channel.


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

2019: The year of affordable 3D

Profile Picture
Rich Young
author
Rich Young is a long-time After Effects user from the San Francisco Bay Area. His After Effects and Premiere Pro round-ups provide viewers with an easy-to-digest summary of developments. He also supplies info and links…

You Might Also Like

After Effects Classic Course: Colorama 3 – Color Cycling
Post Production

After Effects Classic Course: Colorama 3 – Color Cycling

One of the main reasons behind the creation of Colorama is to perform what’s...
The Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 5 (w/ I Am Mother Editor Sean Lahiff)
Post Production

The Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 5 (w/ I Am Mother Editor Sean Lahiff)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...
Thoughts on AE: What’s after After Effects?
Post Production

Thoughts on AE: What’s after After Effects?

Over the past couple of years, I’ve seen an increasing number of After Effects...
After Effects Classic Course: Colorama 2 – Tinting
Post Production

After Effects Classic Course: Colorama 2 – Tinting

After watching the movie in the previous post, you should now be over your...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of