Post Production

After Effects Classic Course: 3D Camera Tricks

Two features that make it easier to control and animate the 3D camera.

Profile Picture Chris and Trish Meyer January 06, 2020

After Effects CS4 saw a pair of updates that made it easier to manipulate and keyframe its 3D camera. The keyframing trick also made it easier to create animations that were very hard to pull off with traditional Position keyframes.

Separate XYZ

https://youtu.be/6ZOHOgSg7j8

After Effects’ Position keyframes normally bundle X, Y, and Z position data – as well as how animations speed up and slow down around that keyframe – all in one little box in the timeline. However, some animators with experience in 3D programs or Apple’s Motion found this a difficult concept to grasp; they were used to dealing with X, Y, and Z position data and interpolation as individual keyframes and function curves. To work around this, some had created fancy child/parent structures to give independent access to these parameters; AE even had a Keyframe Assistant to set this up for you.

After Effects CS4 introduced an easier way to convert traditional bundled Position keyframes into separate X, Y, and Z keyframes. Not only did this make it easier to keyframe traditional camera moves such as a crane moving up and down in Y while a dolly had its own motion in X (left/right) or Z (in/out), it also allowed other tricks such as creating “bouncing ball” type animations. These concepts are demonstrated in the movie above.

Unified Camera Tool

https://youtu.be/QJAhqILGJ-8

When After Effects first added a 3D camera, you had to change tools to move the camera in the X, then Y, then Z dimensions. An incremental update to After Effects CS4 introduced the Unified Camera Tool, which allowed you to move the camera in all three dimensions using the same tool by using different buttons on a 3-button mouse. This is a much faster and more interactive way to position the camera, and is demonstrated in this movie.

These movies previously appeared on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired this course from their library, so we’re making the movies from it available publicly for free. You can either scan our page on ProVideo Coalition to see the other free movies we’ve posted over the last couple of years, or check out the Crish Design channel on YouTube.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Reallusion releases Digital Human Shader for realtime human rendering

NVIDIA: 14 new RTX Studio systems and an Adobe Creative Cloud offer

Profile Picture
Chris and Trish Meyer
PVC Staff
Chris & Trish Meyer founded Crish Design (formerly known as CyberMotion) in the very earliest days of the desktop motion graphics industry. Their design and animation work has appeared on shows and promos for CBS,…

You Might Also Like

After Effects Classic Course: Cartoon Effect, Bilateral Blur, and Turbulent Noise
Post Production

After Effects Classic Course: Cartoon Effect, Bilateral Blur, and Turbulent Noise

A major part of After Effects has always been its effects plug-ins. It used...
Faking 3D in After Effects
moviola.com

Faking 3D in After Effects

3D is ever present in the motion graphics world. It’s also hard to learn...
After Effects Classic Course: Wiggle Transform for Shape Layers
Post Production

After Effects Classic Course: Wiggle Transform for Shape Layers

For the next few months, we’re going to be working our way through various...
The top 7 After Effects scripts you should be using
moviola.com

The top 7 After Effects scripts you should be using

Ever get that feeling while working in After Effects that you’re doing things the...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
popup close button