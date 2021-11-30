November After Effects news started off robustly.

Flomotion shared New Features in After Effects 2022:

BorisFX shared new features Mocha tracking in their license in After Effects 22:

Bring your own laptop cover the larger Creative Cloud updates from October:

In AE 2022: Multi-Frame Rendering has arrived! Chris Zwar says that the latest major release of After Effects is all about performance. Though there may have been some hiccups out of the gate, you can familiarize yourself with his overview of MFR and related features. Chris is right, all these app updates meld into one and new features don’t come for free.

Motion UX has been posting a series on using After Effects to create UI animations. These tutorials break down Motion UX workflows for designers in real world production, providing the why rather than the how. Here’s a sample:

Video Copilot’s plug-ins now support multi-frame rendering and are compatible with After Effects 22. Native support for Apple silicon (M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max) is currently in After Effects Beta. Most of the major plug-ins vendors are ready, for example, Red Giant (except Denoiser). Adobe started a webpage tracking M1 plug-ins, but it’s not complete (Third-party plugin developers can email [email protected] with lists.). Toolfarm has a better one, for apps and plug-ins, but it hasn’t been updated since the 9 November.

Motion designer Beeple aka Mike Winkleman appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November! Among the oodles of competing articles and videos on his success, is How Beeple Crashed the Art World by Kyle Chayka in The New Yorker, and Beeple Explains The Absurdity Of NFTs | So Expensive, a video from Business Insider. Here’s The Tonight Show interview:

Javier Mercedes explains how to Create a Basic 3D Screen Effect in Premiere Pro. He also shared What’s New In Premiere Pro!?

Adobe continues a monthly series with Premiere Pro: AE Makes it FANCY — Part 1 + 2 | Adobe Video Community Meet-up, which features a variety of speakers and issues.

Adobe sponsored this video, AUGMENTED REALITY FASHION TUTORIAL: 3D + After Effects : RTX 3090 GPU in Air Jordan 1s. Sugar plum fairy marketing fantasies will be ramping up.