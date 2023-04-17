What if you could create storyboards, change the color of a video, and generate relevant sound effects just by working with an AI Generator? It may be on the (generated sunset) horizon sooner rather than later: Adobe hopes to transform these processes through their AI product Firefly. As shared today at NAB Show 2023, Adobe looks to expand and innovate Firefly’s ability in the creative sphere, including font changes and effects, script analysis, color changes, generated music, storyboard edits, and more.

We knew Artificial Intelligence was going to be a hot topic at NAB 2023, as shared by Jeff Foster in our initial coverage of the happening in Vegas. Adobe is looking to up the creative ante with their vision of how creatives will use Firefly both now and in the future.

Adobe is no stranger to AI considering the incorporation of Sensei into their products. Elements like Remix and Auto Reframe were already based on AI. Adobe’s first model of Firefly was trained on their own imagery in Adobe Stock. Now, Adobe is exploring the ways creatives can generate and change content through “your fingertips.”

Per Adobe’s blog post, generative features for video, audio, animation, and motion graphics will be available later this year. However, Adobe Firefly is already available in Beta, and, there will be an opportunity for live community session on creating moodboards on April 20th. A Discord community is also available to continue the conversation.